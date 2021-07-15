Breaking Travel News investigates: The First Collection prepares for Dubai debut

The First Group has unveiled a unique and innovative lifestyle brand, the First Collection, encompassing the portfolio of hotels, restaurants and leisure venues owned and operated by the company.

The first property, the First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, will join the market in the coming days.

The launch of the brand marks a major step in the evolution of the Dubai-based integrated global property developer.

The First Group has long been recognised as one of the leading lights in the United Arab Emirates, thanks to its existing portfolio of 11 properties, which includes Wyndham Dubai Marina, Millennium Place Marina and TRYP by Wyndham Dubai.

The company is now taking the next step, offering travellers a new, lifestyle-focused brand.

Additionally, the First Group has a pipeline of seven upscale and upper-midscale hotels in development in Dubai, with many of these exciting new projects launching under the

First Collection banner, along with a selection of existing properties that will be rebranded in the coming months.

“The First Collection brings our assets together under one sophisticated brand, providing a platform for the development of exciting lifestyle experiences that leverage our core strengths while providing investors new opportunities to further capitalise on our long-term growth plans,” commented Rob Burns, chief executive the First Group.

“The First Collection will enable us to accelerate our expansion plans in new and existing markets, while ensuring strong brand recognition across our entire portfolio,” continued Burns.

Over the past several years, the First Group has diversified its operations, branching into key vertical markets, including property asset management and food and beverage – with the latter earning the brand a formidable reputation as one of most ambitious and innovative hospitality operators in Dubai.

This is thanks in part to the launch of MasterChef, the TV Experience – the first restaurant based on the global reality TV phenomenon, located at Millennium Place Marina.

In recent months, the team have rolled out equally exciting and original outlets including Japanese street-food inspired Ikigai at Millennium Place Marina, plus Lola Taberna Española and the Mediterranean-themed Soluna Restaurant & Lounge, both of which are located at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai.

Each venue has received acclaim for delivering unique and exceptional dining experiences.

The First Group has appointed a dynamic, highly experienced team to oversee the long-term development of the First Collection’s hotel and culinary portfolio.

Renowned hotelier David Thomson, who spent two decades stewarding the rise of Dubai-based JA Resorts & Hotels, will serve as vice president of the First Group Hotel Management.

At the same time, internationally acclaimed restaurateur, Mark Patten, who previously managed of food and beverage for Atlantis, the Palm and Harrods of London, will oversee the First Collection dining and entertainment division as vice president of food and beverage.

The introduction of the First Collection will also signal an exciting new era for investors, who currently hail from 149 countries worldwide.

The First Group’s unique investment proposition enables individual investors to purchase hotel guestrooms, earning annual returns and gaining access to an array of unique, high-value privileges via the owner rewards programme.

“The launch of the First Collection will enable the First Group to further hone and develop our loyalty programmes, providing investors with access to even greater rewards and lifestyle experiences that reflect the broader ambitions of the First Collection portfolio,” adds Burns.

The First Collection will also provide key benefits to members of the lifestyle rewards programme, which is available to all patrons and guests who choose to stay, dine or relax at any of the group’s hotels located in Dubai.

Members also gain access to a range of attractive incentives, including discounts on hotel stays, complimentary dining experiences, and more.

Take a look below as David Thomson, vice president with the First Group, brings Breaking Travel News up to date with the new venture during the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference:

More Information

Headquartered in Dubai, the First Group is a dynamic, integrated global property developer with a fast-growing portfolio of upscale hotels, residential properties, food and beverage brands and real estate asset management services including hotel management.

Since launch, the company has carved a highly successful niche offering unrivalled property investment opportunities to clients from around the world.

Find out more on the official website.