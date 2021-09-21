Breaking Travel News investigates: The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed another star property to its glittering constellation, as the St. Regis Downtown, Dubai opens for the first time.

Located along the Dubai Water Canal, the property is just minutes from the most famed attractions and landmarks in the city.

Guests are steps away from the largest shopping mall in the world, the Dubai Mall, while it is just a short drive to the Dubai Design District and the International Financial Centre.

“Dubai’s downtown district is a sought-after destination for global travellers and showcases the emirate’s innovative vision, making it an ideal location for the St. Regis brand’s avant-garde style and highly personalised service,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president, luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“This opening is an exquisite addition to our illustrious portfolio of luxury properties in the region and perfectly unites the spirit of the city with the timeless glamour of St. Regis.”

The hotel offers a sophisticated aesthetic featuring a palate of rich fabrics and gold accents to create an intimate environment of luxury and comfort.

Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accentuated with bespoke elements including two striking glass chandeliers and elegant gold chains in the lobby that are influenced by the jewellery found in Dubai’s Gold Souk.

The intimate lobby features sophisticated lounge areas perfectly lit by a grand fireplace and a striking artwork inspired by the local skyline silhouette reflecting onto the Dubai Water Canal.

“We are looking forward to offering guests exquisite experiences that are steeped in history along with the brand’s iconic anticipatory service, which is purposefully tailored for each one of our global tastemakers,” said Raja Zeidan, general manager, the St. Regis Downtown Dubai.

“The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai will provide a distinct point of view on luxury hospitality in one of the city’s most exclusive districts, and will offer global luminaries the chance to enjoy the cherished hallmarks of the St. Regis brand.”

The property boasts 298 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites overlooking local landmarks such as the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The spacious guestrooms feature floor to ceiling windows, large open bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes and beautiful coral inspired wall sculptures.

All guestrooms and suites offer the signature St. Regis butler service providing round-the-clock anticipatory service ensuring every guest’s stay is entirely unique.

The hotel invites guests and local luminaries to embark on unique culinary journeys with exceptional restaurants, bars and lounges.

The Library offers an elegant gathering place to enjoy a locally inspired take on the acclaimed signature St. Regis Afternoon Tea.

Basta! is a lively Italian restaurant that expertly fuses the food and feel of a Roman trattoria, Florentine steakhouse and Neapolitan pizzeria, serving traditional Italian cuisine with a modern twist.

Inspired by the convivial atmosphere in the south of France, authentic French flavours are combined with a relaxed continental style at Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill to create a perfect blend of relaxed Mediterranean fine dining.

At the intimate St. Regis Bar, guests can socialise and enjoy a modern take on the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail, which was first created at the St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar in 1934.

The St. Regis Bar features a mirrored mural embellished by starry lights stretching across the ceiling, depicting the glittering stars at night seen from the Arabian Desert.

Additionally, a poolside bar with scenic views of Downtown Dubai’s skyline and the Dubai Water Canal is the ideal place to relax and enjoy a light meal in the sun.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world.

Beginning with the debut of the St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests.

The new the St. Regis Downtown, Dubai joins the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm in the market.

Find out more about the latest property, here.