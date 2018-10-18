Breaking Travel News investigates: American Airlines waves goodbye to five fleets

American Airlines has revealed plans to accelerate the retirement of some older, less fuel-efficient aircraft from its fleet sooner than originally planned.

As flying schedules and aircraft needs are fine-tuned during this period of record low demand, American will take the unique step of retiring a total of five aircraft types.

American has officially retired the Embraer E190 and Boeing 767 fleets, which were originally scheduled to retire by the end of 2020.

The airline has also accelerated the retirement of its Boeing 757s and Airbus A330-300s.

Additionally, American is retiring 19 Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft operated by PSA Airlines.

These changes remove operating complexity and will bring forward cost savings and efficiencies associated with operating fewer aircraft types.

It will also help American focus on flying more advanced aircraft as they continue receiving new deliveries of the Airbus A321neo as well as the Boeing 737 MAX and 787 family.

American’s narrowbody fleet also becomes more simplified with just two cockpit types – the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 families.

This benefits American’s operational performance through training efficiency and streamlined maintenance.

American continues to evaluate its schedule and remains committed to caring for customers on life’s journey.

These changes will help American continue to provide a reliable travel experience around the world, even during these uncertain times.

Goodbye

American is waving goodbye to the Airbus A330-300. Having joined the US Airways fleet in 2000, prior to joining American fleet in 2013, the plane flew mainly trans-Atlantic routes, with some domestic service. A total of nine will be retired.

Some 34 Boeing 757-200 planes will leave the American fleet in January next year. Having joined the America West fleet in 1987 and American in 1989, they flew mostly mainland domestic and Hawaii routes, with some trans-Atlantic and Latin America service.

The Boeing 767-300ER joined the American fleet in 1988, with a total of 17 set to depart at the turn of the year. During their time they flew mainly trans-Atlantic routes, with some domestic, Hawaii and Latin America service.

Flying domestic routes, with extensive support for American Airlines Shuttle, the Embraer E190 joined the US Airways fleet in 2006 prior to joining the American fleet in 2013. Some 20 of the type will leave in January.

Finally, the Bombardier CRJ200 will leave the American Airlines fleet in January. A total of 19 of the planes will be departing, having offered domestic service primarily from hubs in Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia.