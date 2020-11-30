Breaking Travel News interview: Dave McKenna, chief executive, Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading Luxury Train at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Dave McKenna, newly-appointed chief executive and president of the company, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Dave McKenna: We are incredibly pleased to be awarded World’s Leading Luxury Train as part of this year’s World Travel Awards.

This award represents not only the experience of our guests and travel industry partners, but also the diligent work of our team members who bring these memorably train journeys to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are so grateful to everyone who voted for us.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Rocky Mountaineer as we move into 2022?

DM: As we move toward the 2022 travel season, this award will reinforce our commitment to providing safe, memorable, luxurious train journeys for our guests.

We know travellers are looking for unique, high-end, award-winning experiences with top-notch service and that is exactly what Rocky Mountaineer’s train journey offer.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Rocky Mountaineer from its competitors around the world?

DM: Rocky Mountaineer is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in our spacious glass-domed train coaches, while showcasing some of the best scenery North America has to offer.

Our onboard hosts provide an incredible level of service with stories of the passing regions.

The journeys are then highlighted with delicious cuisine that is inspired by the passing regions and made from locally sourced menus.

It really is an incredible experience and one not to be missed.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Canadian tourism as we move into 2022 – is the market poised for a recovery next year?

DM: We know there is a pent-up demand for travel – people want to get out, explore new areas, and connect with each other.

The tourism industry is optimistic for the year ahead as we continue to recover and rebuild from the impact of the pandemic.

We demonstrated, last year, that we can operate safety with enhanced protocols in place across our operations.

The comfort of our trains, coupled with wide-open spaces and outdoor activities in the destinations, make Rocky Mountaineer an ideal experience for travellers in 2022.

More Information

Find out more about Rocky Mountaineer on the official website.