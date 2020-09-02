Breaking Travel News interview: Alexa Paolella, public relations manager, American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines operates the largest fleet of riverboats and small coastal ships in the United Sates.

All the vessels are built, crewed and registered in America and can accommodate 100-200 passengers.

With over 35 itineraries in 25 states, including many theme and holiday cruises, the company offers river and coastal cruising along the waterways across the country.

As American prepares to return to operation following the Covid-19 shutdown, Breaking Travel News finds out more.

Breaking Travel News: American Cruise Lines is preparing to relaunch operations in the coming weeks following a brief pause in operations as the result of Covid-19. Where do we stand with that process?

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexa Paolella: American Cruise Lines was the first American line to voluntarily pause cruises earlier this year and was one of the first lines to develop and implement extensive Covid-19 protocols.

These can be read on our website.

American only operates a fleet of small, new river and coastal ships, all 100-190 passenger, which we design and build ourselves here in the United States of America at our affiliated shipyard in Maryland.

The designs of our ships are inherently advantageous, and enable us to be ready to get back out on the water sooner than others.

Our ships are already super spacious, so new social distancing measures are not an issue.

Our small ships and riverboats are purposely designed with our guest’s preferences in mind, so the ships have no casinos, huge theatres or big swimming pools.

Instead, we offer more large staterooms with private balconies - no interior cabins on any ships in our fleet - more indoor and outdoor lounges throughout, as well as huge sundecks, and outdoor and indoor dining options.

American’s ships offer unparalleled space for relaxing and taking in the gorgeous river and coastal views.

BTN: While larger, ocean-going cruise ships continue to battle the fallout from the pandemic, river cruising is considered a somewhat safer proposition. What measures have you taken to protect returning guests?

AP: American has spent months planning and implementing extensive safety protocols – and we have been 100 per cent transparent about all the plans.

Even though our ships already offer huge spaces, we will add to that cushion by cruising at 75 per cent capacity for initial 2020 sailings when we are back on the water.

We have partnered with Viking Solutions and will have medical professionals and testing available on board all cruises and have enhanced all our sanitisation practices.

We have extensive plans in place to ensure that from booking-to-boarding, we are offering the safest process possible and reducing touch points wherever possible as well.

We are mailing PPE packages to all our guests in advance of travel, as well as providing it on board of course.

We have all private transportation from airports to ships and on shore to all activities.

Our complimentary pre-cruise nights have been moved on board for now as well (normally they are offered in hotels).

We really have tried to think of everything both big and small.

Our ships offer plenty of space to easily spread out dining, and many ships offer outdoor cafes too - but we will even serve all meals in a guest’s stateroom, to accommodate them, if they prefer that now.

Across the board, we are in great shape and very ready to return to cruising.

BTN: America Cruise Lines has continued to develop its fleet in recent years – what new vessels can we expect to see in 2020?

AP: American is 100 per cent United States-built, flagged, crewed and owned.

We are uniquely able to build and design all our ships with the tastes and preferences of our guests in mind, and to consider the design most suited to the destinations and small ports we travel to.

We have built and added five new ships since 2017, growing the fleet to 13 small ships.

We also introduced the first ever modern style riverboats to United States river cruising, beginning in 2018.

In 2020, our building program continues with a third new modern riverboat, American Jazz, joining the fleet, and then in 2021, American Melody, our fourth modern riverboat will debut.

The demand for cultural small ship river and coastal cruising is growing here in the United States and we are able to build new boats and add new itineraries in so many places each year, because we control the product.

American is the only United States-based cruise line that offers three unique styles of small ships and riverboats: small coastal ships, classic paddlewhelers and the first and only modern riverboats in the country.

BTN: Charles B. Robertson took over from his father as chief executive of the company earlier this year – can we expect a change of direction under the new leadership?

AP: Our new chief executive, Charles B. Robertson, has been with American fort over 20 years and grew up watching his father, our founder, Charles A. Robertson, lead and expand small-ship American river and coastal cruising into the booming industry it is today.

Charles B. will for sure continue his father’s vision, but he has already advanced the industry tremendously in just the past few years, by introducing the very first modern style riverboats ever available in the USA.

Under his direction, American has refined and enhanced our guests experience across our fleet and all our itineraries in 25 states, so guests can move seamlessly between our river cruise product and our coastal cruise product.

On every ship and every cruise, guests are ensured new elegant small ships and the same personalised service both on board and on shore.

BTN: American Cruise Lines has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading River Cruise Company at the World Travel Awards for the past seven years – what do these accolades mean to the company?

AP: American could not be prouder of the World Travel Awards honours we have received these past many years.

The domestic United States industry has really expanded and taken off, especially in the past decade, so we consider the World Travel Awards a great indicator of our consistent and ongoing commitment to delivering an extraordinary experience year after year.

We have added new small ships, the first modern riverboats in the United States, and countless new itineraries and destinations coast to coast, but the underlying quality and essence of our product has endured and in fact grown much stronger.

And, while we have expanded tremendously, doubling our fleet, all our ships have still remained small well under 200 passengers, so we continue delivering the same unique style of cruising our guests love, just to more new places aboard more new ships than ever before.

World Travel Awards

American Cruise Lines is currently in the running for the title of North America’s Leading River Cruise Company at the World Travel Awards.

Passengers can vote here until September 24th.

More Information

American Cruise Lines delivers culture, history and enlightenment, without the distractions of buffets, casinos and wave pools.

Every itinerary is a unique experience and a delight for the senses.

Find out more about the company on the official website.