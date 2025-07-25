Breaking Travel News explores: Self-drive journeys through Namibia

Embarking on an epic journey through Namibia isn’t really just about the destination, it’s as much about the conquest of its rugged terrain in a vehicle as resilient as the landscape itself. Any vehicle used for such an adventure has to potentially withstand deep sands, flooded trespasses and rocky roads among other things and, not least, protect us from all the surprises that Mother Nature can spring on us.

And it did. The journey per se was an adventure as rewarding as the destination.

My three friends and I were In Namibia for a month’s trip travelling from Etosha National Park in the north, through the ever-changing desert landscape, to Fish River Canyon in the south. We are work in the photography/film world and the car would be home not just to us but to all of our equipment, with only occasional lodge stays along the way, so the car played a massive part in our adventure.

All the pre-adventure planning, bookings and advice was done by Explore Namibia. The most competent and professional tour company that offer everything from private guided tours, off road tours and even guided safaris in convoy. We opted for from self-drive guided safaris. I was admittedly a bit apprehensive at the prospect, but almost as soon as we arrived at Asco Car Rental and Explore Namibia’s office in Windhoek my fears dissipated never to return.

Explore Namibia’s service included collecting us from the airport (brilliant!) and taking us straight to their offices. We walked into a cavernous depot room filled with magnificent gleaming 4x4 vehicles complete with roof tents. The staff were warm, welcoming and highly professional. After all the official paperwork was done a lovely member of staff, Anita, sat with us around a large table and went through the comprehensive itinerary they had produced for us based on our personal travel plans.

The printed folder included all important information about the vehicle, maps, journey times, accommodation vouchers, places of interest in each destination, dos and don’ts in case of an emergency, it even included a helpful shopping list! It informed us of road conditions and safety measures throughout Namibia as well as assuring us that they would be on hand in the unlikely event of any problems.

Our vehicle was a brand-new state of the art Toyota Hilux 2.4L TD 4x4, a beast of a car. It proved to be an unbeatable companion across Namibia’s diverse terrains. Before departing we received a thorough lesson on all aspects of the car, changing the tyre pressures, opening the tent roofs, lighting the gas cookers and so on. The double fuel tank was reassuring as I knew we would be facing long drives through remote desert areas. I could feel my heartbeat quicken with excitement as we viewed the comfortable seating and I was itching to set off.

The spacious back of the car neatly fitted a fridge, camping table, four chairs, two gas cookers, water container and full kitchen utensils including sturdy cast iron pots and pans. There was still ample room for all our luggage (soft lightweight bags for easy storage recommended) as well as a not inconsiderable amount of photography gear. A perfect fit.

Our first destination camp was Okaukuejo in Etosha National Park, a wildlife sanctuary well known for its prolific animal presence, all safely viewed from our vehicle. A lioness walked alongside us down the road undaunted by the engine purr. Giraffes popped their heads over trees. Zebras crossed the road in front of us. There were areas where the road, flooded with water, was treacherous to drive through, deep slippery sand churning through the big wheels. The car handled it all brilliantly.

And so, our journey of several weeks across the country to the south began. Some days we drove for several hours over desert landscapes, across rocky terrains, through red sand dunes, the table mountains glimmering in the distance. This is a piece of our planet untarnished by humans, and the awesome sense of freedom and joy driving across it is hard to put into words. The hours of driving flashed by as we listened to music and podcasts through the Toyota’s speakers, stopping here and there at particularly spectacular points for photos along the way.

We traversed the Etendeka Plateau and completed a memorable three-day trek with a guide. Days later we left Sesriem camp at dawn and drove over sandy roads to the petrified trees silhouetted against the sand dunes in Deadvlei - heaven for photographers. We stayed along the unexpectedly chilly coast in Swakopmund and visited museums. The car did not let us down once.

Night times were special. We made sure to arrive at our camps before nightfall to set up. This was done in about 15 minutes. Roof tents opened and stabilised, table and chairs out, gas cylinders ready with the iron pots, food chopping board at the ready, chilled wine from the fridge… and we watched the sunsets as we ate.

Evenings by the car around a campfire under expansive star-studded skies remain one of my lasting memories, the Milky Way over the quiver trees, the beetle scuttling over the sand, the moon casting shadows. And, yes, the roof tents are comfortable and each spacious enough for two, protected by netting. We slept well, early to bed and up at dawn to pack the car up and be on our way.

Throughout the trip, the Hilux was more than a vehicle; it was a trusted partner in discovery. Its reliability, power and versatility allowed us to navigate Namibia’s sometimes challenging terrain with confidence, freeing us to focus on capturing its unparalleled beauty. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

More Information

Namibia is easily accessible on Lufthansa airlines.

Explore Namibia offer organised self-drive holidays and private guided tours. Travelers can go on an adventure in a fully equipped vehicle of their own choice. The company will arrange accommodations in advance, whether travellers wish to stay in lodges and guesthouses, on campsites or both.

Words and Video: Anna Kunst and Mark Hakansson