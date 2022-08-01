Breaking Travel News explores: Hoanib Valley Camp

If luxury, ecological holidays sound like something of a misnomer, then Natural Selection (Safaris of Character) has proved that it is a possibility.

Combining the opulence of a five-star hotel with the sustainability of a camping holiday, all while supporting local conservation efforts, Hoanib Valley Camp has surpassed the usual greenwashing of this calibre of holiday and come up with a unique wilderness retreat.

Set in a recess of a volcanic escarpment on the edge of the Hoanib valley, the camp consists of eight luxury tents (one family size and seven doubles) which blend in perfectly with their background.

All are tastefully furnished using local arts and crafts, while their muted tones work in harmony with the surrounding nature.

Hand-sewn cushions and fabrics, woven baskets and carved wooden tables provide the detail that set the location apart from its competitors.

All tents have sumptuous double beds with acres of soft, white, Egyptian cotton and large, contemporary ensuite bathrooms complete with power rain showers and sustainable products.

Guests will normally be picked up from the small town of Sesfontein and treated to the two-hour ‘game drive’ transfer through some of the most spectacular scenery in Africa.

The trip takes in everything from wide open plains with oryx, springbok and giraffe, to the narrow gorges surrounded by towering rock formations hiding bands of baboons and hyena and the sandy riverbed of the Hoanib river which forms part of the ancient byways used by elephants and seldom seen black rhinos.

Ramon, our personal guide and driver for the duration of our two-night stay, proved most enlightening with his keen eye for wildlife and overall knowledge of the area.

Our excursions with him, including our visits to the local Himba tribe camp and sunrise breakfast, were enhanced by his unsurpassed enthusiasm and intimate knowledge of the region.

Having a 360” view from the top of the volcanic outcrop, watching the colours of the surrounding Kaokoland topography changing every minute was an unforgettable experience.

We were soon on first-name terms with most of the small staff of managers, chefs, cooks and cleaners, entertaining us in the evenings by the campfire with their impeccable harmonies and traditional songs.

This being a luxury experience, they were also able to cater to our every whim, from sundown cocktails on the veranda to our regular nightcap of Amarula on the rocks whilst star gazing with the in-house astrologist.

Stars do not come out any brighter than at Hoanib Valley Camp!

In tune with its sustainable ethos, Hoanib Valley Camp limits plastic use – every guest is issued with their own glass water bottle in a natural cork holder, all-electric and hot water energy is supplied by the extensive solar heating systems with the fresh water from its own artesian well.

Hoanib Valley Camp was set up as a joint venture between Natural Selection, the local communities and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Giraffe conservation is high up in this company’s mindset, with 1.5 per cent of your booking going directly to support this venture.

The camp prides itself on its close ties to the giraffe population in the Hoanib valley with all giraffes named and tagged in the collection of photo books in the reception tent.

Ramon treated us to a small and entertaining lecture on the importance of giraffe conservation and left us with no doubt that we certainly could not imagine a world without these gentle, graceful creatures.

More Information

In a country jam-packed with vast, spectacularly beautiful landscapes, Kaokoland may just be the most incredible of them all.

Deep in north-western Namibia, the area is a melee of towering mountains, sand dunes, and huge expanses of desert, scattered with unique wildlife and nomadic Himba settlements.

It’s also one of Namibia’s most remote and wild environments, and one that not many will get the chance to discover in a lifetime.

Find out more about visiting Hoanib Valley Camp on the official website.