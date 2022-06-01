Traveling to Toronto? Top tips to know

Toronto welcomes over 27 million visitors each year! The breathtaking city skyline and welcoming atmosphere attract travelers from across the globe.

Are you considering traveling to Toronto on your next trip? You’ll need to know what to consider when planning your trip.

Keep reading to learn about the top tips when traveling to Toronto, including where to visit, how to stay safe, and the best time of year to appreciate this beautiful city!

Look For Building Security Features

Although Toronto isn’t generally considered an unsafe city and is, in fact, number 2 on the list of the safest cities in the world, you can never be too careful. Your safety is a priority; you’re especially vulnerable when traveling, particularly if traveling solo.

So, when looking for places to stay in this fantastic city, you should consider building security a priority. You don’t want your passport or belongings to go missing, and you certainly want to feel safe while sleeping at night.

Some of the best and most essential safety features to look for when booking a place to stay include:

Convenient access control - most apartment buildings have card door locks, which prevent those without a key from entering. You might consider looking for mobile access control if you want a building with convenient and accessible security. All you need to do is download your access credentials, and you can enter the building hands-free using Bluetooth communication. And you won’t be standing on the street late at night looking through your pockets and bags (which could leave you vulnerable).

Building surveillance - you need to know that if you fall victim to a crime during your stay, you have the means to report it, get justice, and provide evidence of the crime to your insurance company. Video surveillance will provide this evidence and aid in your incident report. Additionally, security cameras in full view can go a long way in deterring criminals from casing out the building.

Alarms and sensors - you need to know that you’ll be alerted to any fire or carbon monoxide incident in your building. Although fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are required in building safety regulations, an AirBnB or non-commercial property may have no such rules to adhere to. To ensure your safety, you should double-check that your accommodation provides alarms and sensors to keep the building safe.

These essential security features are a must for your accommodation in Toronto. Suppose the online listing for the housing needs to specify whether these features are available. In that case, you should contact the property manager to enquire about their security and alarm systems.

Travel Based On Seasonal Temperatures

When traveling to Toronto, the weather matters. If you visit while temperatures are below freezing, you might not get the most out of the city during your visit, and the cold might be a shock if you’re not accustomed to it.

In Toronto, the temperature usually drops below freezing in the winter and fall. It can get quite hot in the summer, too. So, a trip to Toronto in the spring is ideal.

If you’re not available to travel in the spring, you should consider equipping yourself with a travel wardrobe to brave the snowy winters or blazing summers in suitable clothing. Packing the wrong clothing could completely spoil your trip!

Consider Using Public Transport

When you travel to Toronto, you’ll be impressed by their public transport system. The urban areas are equipped with extensive public transport options, and you’ll be able to navigate your way around the city without hiring a cab.

However, if you’re looking to travel to more suburban areas in Toronto or explore the areas surrounding the city, you’ll likely need to look at reserving a hire car.

Know The Best Places To Visit

Toronto is filled with beautiful sights to see, and mapping out the places you’d like to visit during your stay can help you to get the most out of your trip.

Some beautiful places include the Royal Ontario Museum, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Toronto Islands, and the St. Lawrence market.

Toronto also has a rich offering of restaurants and eateries to try, so be sure to look up the best places to eat near your accommodation!

Doing a little research before your trip can help you to establish which places are a priority, allowing you to see everything that’s most important during your stay.

Summary

Toronto is a beautiful lakeside city known for its many cultures and awe-inspiring skyline. If you’re planning a trip to Toronto, you need to know the best time to visit, how to stay safe during your travels and the best places to see. Hopefully, this guide has given you direction when planning your trip. Keep these tips in mind; you’re bound to have a great time in Toronto!