Above the Clouds: An Interview with the General Manager of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar

Perched 2,000 meters above sea level, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar is redefining luxury in the Middle East by blending altitude, authenticity, and sustainability. In this exclusive interview, General Manager Maren Kuhl reveals how the resort delivers an unmatched summer escape—from thoughtfully curated cultural and wellness experiences to bold sustainability initiatives and strong community ties. With discerning travellers increasingly seeking connection, meaning, and personal growth, the resort stands as a serene sanctuary where nature, heritage, and hospitality come together in perfect harmony.

BTN - Anantara Jabal Al Akhdar is one of the highest luxury resorts in the Middle East. How does the altitude and location influence the guest experience and operational strategy?

GM - Our altitude, perched 2,000 meters above sea level, plays a defining role in both the guest journey and our daily operations. The cooler mountain climate offers a rare opportunity to escape the heat, especially in summer, making it a year-round destination. From an operational perspective, it demands precision in logistics, supply chain management, and infrastructure maintenance. But the rewards are immense, uninterrupted views over dramatic canyons, fresh mountain air, and a sense of peaceful seclusion that deeply resonates with our guests.

BTN - What are some of the most recent developments or enhancements at the resort that you’re particularly proud of?

GM - We have recently focused on elevating the guest experience through thoughtfully curated dining journeys, expanded wellness offerings, and immersive cultural encounters. One standout has been our summer courtyard activations, transforming the space into a vibrant, culturally rich hub for relaxed dining and evening gatherings, especially on the weekend.

Our food and beverage experiences continue to evolve. Bella Vista, our signature Italian restaurant, has introduced a refreshed menu that celebrates seasonal ingredients and authentic coastal flavors, enhancing the overall dining experience. Guests can also enjoy sunset aperitifs at Diana’s Point and convenient takeaway options, perfect for savoring our panoramic views with a drink in hand. We’ve further highlighted our resort’s natural surroundings with a honey-themed afternoon tea featuring a special fig tartlet crafted from ingredients sourced from our gardens.

We have also introduced the Omani Mountain Picnic, a recreational and culturally immersive experience that allows guests to explore the surrounding landscapes while enjoying a locally inspired gourmet picnic. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, this experience blends relaxation with cultural discovery, highlighting traditional Omani flavors and storytelling in an unforgettable natural setting.

At the spa, we have expanded our retail offerings to include premium products from Elemis, as well as our own Anantara-branded line, allowing guests to take a piece of their wellness journey home with them.

Each of these enhancements reflects our ongoing commitment to blending luxury with authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful guest experiences.

BTN - Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in luxury hospitality. How is the resort integrating eco-conscious practices into its operations and guest offering?

GM - At Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, and within Minor sustainability is a commitment woven into every aspect of our operations. Perched on Oman’s Green Mountain, within a uniquely fragile ecosystem, we take our responsibility to protect and preserve the natural and cultural heritage of our surroundings very seriously.

Environmental Stewardship

We have partnered with EVO to offer EV charging stations for guests, while energy conservation is embedded into our design and daily operations. Villa blocks not in use are shut down seasonally to reduce energy consumption, and our staff are trained in conservation practices. Mosquito control is managed with eco-safe fogging, ensuring minimal harm to beneficial insects.

Water Conservation

Our on-site water bottling plant reduces reliance on plastic, while greywater is treated and recycled to irrigate the grounds, planted with native, drought-resistant species. This closed-loop system ensures we conserve every drop while maintaining our lush surroundings.

Waste Reduction

From composting kitchen waste (around 2,500 kg monthly) to eliminating single-use plastics, we strive for a circular economy. Toiletries are provided in refillable dispensers, and we use biodegradable materials across the guest experience, including compostable coffee pods made from 100% Arabica beans.

Sustainable Sourcing

Our chefs harvest fresh produce, olives, and honey from the resort’s own garden, while our menus showcase seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. We work closely with regional suppliers and prioritize sustainable packaging and cage-free eggs.

Wildlife & Animal Welfare

We manage a TNR (trap-neuter-release) program for local stray cats and dogs, and leftover kitchen produce is repurposed to feed local animals in the community such as farm animals and wild donkeys, promoting compassionate, sustainable care.

Community Engagement

Our “Dollars for Deeds” initiative channels guest donations to various causes. We continue to support the hiring of local national talent and support them through training and leadership development.

Environmental Activism

We actively participate in World Cleanup Day and lead regular cleanups of nearby Sayq Village, collecting over 3.6 tons of waste to date. We also donate waste bins to surrounding communities to encourage better disposal practices.

Certified Commitment

We are proud to be the first resort in Oman certified by Green Growth 2050, a signatory of the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge, and recipient of the World Travel Award for Leading Green Resort, recognition of our leadership in responsible tourism.

Our journey is ongoing, and we invite all guests to join us in creating meaningful impact, for the environment, for the community, and for generations to come.

BTN - How does Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar cater to the growing demand for wellness and transformational travel?

GM - Our elevated setting naturally invites inward reflection and rejuvenation. We have leaned into that by developing a more holistic wellness offering, integrating traditional healing rituals, mindfulness sessions at sunrise, mountain yoga, and signature treatments using locally inspired ingredients. Guests are seeking experiences that restore both body and spirit, and our environment, far from urban noise, close to nature, is the perfect backdrop for that transformation. Our expert wellness practitioners bring a variety of healing techniques to enhance your experience. They specialize in:

- Myofascial Release Therapy to relieve pain and improve mobility.

- Traditional healing arts combined with modern wellness approaches.

- Sound healing, Reiki, and yoga for deep relaxation and balance.

- Crystal healing and energy cleansing to restore inner peace.

These specialists complement our tailored wellness retreats at different times of the year designed to rejuvenate your body, mind, and spirit.

With regards to wellness cuisine, we are proud to collaborate with Chef Gabi, a Green Michelin Star-awarded chef, who brings a sustainable and a vegetarian culinary philosophy to our team and guests.

BTN - With Oman positioning itself as a premium, culture-rich destination, how does your resort reflect and promote the unique heritage of the region?

GM - We see ourselves as ambassadors of Omani culture. From architectural motifs that draw from ancient forts to our use of local stone, every detail reflects the spirit of the land. Our experiences immerse guests in the heritage of the region, whether through traditional Omani cooking classes, guided village walks, or the storytelling of local artisans. We don’t just offer a stay; we offer a meaningful connection to the culture and history of the Green Mountain. Equally important is our dedicated Omani team, many of whom come from the local region. Their deep connection to Omani culture enriches the guest experience, sharing authentic traditions, stories, and hospitality. Through their guidance, guests gain a genuine understanding of the rich heritage and warm spirit of Oman.

BTN - What types of travellers are you seeing the most interest from in 2025 and how has that evolved over the past few years?

GM - In 2025, we are seeing a rise in discerning, experience-driven travelers, couples, solo travelers, and multigenerational families who value privacy, authenticity, and personal growth. There is a notable increase in travelers from Europe and the GCC who are seeking off-the-beaten-path luxury. Compared to previous years, there is an even bigger shift away from purely sightseeing towards intentional, slower travel that prioritises wellbeing, nature, and local culture with a strong focus on sustainable travel experiences.

BTN - What role does local community engagement play in your hospitality philosophy here on the Green Mountain?

GM - The local community is not just our neighbor, it is an essential part of our story. We actively collaborate with nearby villages, whether through sourcing ingredients, supporting local artisans, or offering training and employment opportunities. Our cultural tours and guest interactions also help foster appreciation and respect for the traditions of the region. Hospitality here is about shared value, creating something meaningful for our guests and our community alike.

BTN - What are some of the biggest challenges and opportunities in running a luxury resort in such a remote and elevated location?

GM - Logistics can be a challenge, from supply deliveries to maintaining infrastructure in a remote, high-altitude environment. Staffing also requires a unique approach, as team members live on-site and need to feel motivated, supported, and engaged. However, the remoteness is also our greatest strength. It allows us to offer something truly unique: a sanctuary above the clouds where nature, heritage, and luxury come together in harmony. The opportunity to craft unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences makes every challenge worthwhile.

BTN - As a General Manager, how do you foster a high-performance team culture in such a unique and inspiring setting?

GM - Creating a high-performing culture here starts with purpose and pride. Our team knows they are part of something extraordinary, not just a resort, but a place that touches people’s lives. I prioritise open communication, empowerment, and recognition. Living and working in close quarters means we are more than colleagues; we are a community. We also invest in continuous development and create spaces for creativity and ownership. The mountain area though remote enhances our focus, ambition, and sense of collaboration and we stay committed, connected, and aligned with our goals.

As part of a larger organisation, we stay aligned and driven by a shared culture that supports and connects us, even in the most isolated environments.



BTN - What does the future look like for Anantara Jabal Al Akhdar? Are there any expansion plans, new partnerships, or upcoming experiences we should watch out for?

GM - The future is incredibly exciting. We are continuing to innovate in our guest journey, with plans for new experiential offerings that further connect guests to nature and culture. We are exploring wellness retreats, elevated dining events with international chefs, and deeper community collaborations. While we are not expanding physically, we are expanding in depth, crafting experiences that linger long after check-out. We believe in thoughtful growth, guided by purpose and rooted in our breathtaking setting.

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort was voted as Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024. Find out more here: jabal-akhdar.anantara.com