Mist, Mountains and Magical Heritage: Oman’s Summer Reverie in Dhofar

A journey into the soul of the Sultanate during its most enchanting season.

While much of the Gulf swelters under the blaze of summer, Oman offers a quiet revelation. In the southern region of Dhofar, the Khareef season transforms the landscape into something extraordinary: hills wrapped in emerald green, skies softened by mist, and air perfumed with rain. It is a place where nature leads, time slows, and every breath feels deeply intentional.

In July, Breaking Travel News was invited to join an exclusive familiarisation trip, offering a front-row seat to this seasonal metamorphosis. What unfolded was a journey of refinement, resonance, and remarkable beauty—an experience that left one not merely impressed, but moved.

A Tale of Two Climates

The journey began in Oman’s northern highlands, in the rarefied air of Al Jabal Al Akhdar. At 2,000 metres above sea level, this “Green Mountain” is the region’s elevated retreat—a place of terraced orchards, ancient stone villages, and views that stretch into silence. There, the summer feels more like spring: crisp, floral, and still. It is a destination for the discerning traveller who seeks calm, clarity, and connection to the land.

But the story soon shifted south—into Dhofar, Oman’s monsoon-drenched jewel, where Khareef reigns supreme.

Day One: A Coastal Welcome

The flight from Muscat to Salalah delivered us from dry heat into green abundance. Upon arrival, we were greeted with the signature hospitality Oman is known for—refreshments, smiles, and an invitation to try Salalah’s famed tropical fruits. Sweet papaya, fresh coconut, and the unmistakable aroma of banana leaves set the tone.

We checked in at the serene Rotana Resort, a five-star property that embraces the shoreline with understated elegance. The afternoon offered time to relax—by the sea, in the spa, or simply under the palm trees with the scent of rain in the air. Dinner at the resort was a masterclass in regional flavour: refined yet rooted, luxurious without pretension.

Day Two: The Drama of Khareef

The next day was a crescendo of natural splendour. We journeyed to Ain Razat, where spring water bubbles through limestone grottoes, and on to the towering cliffs of Aftalkoot for panoramic views over mist-laced valleys. At Al Mughsail Beach, blowholes performed their thunderous ballet, and a hidden cove revealed itself like a secret kept by the sea.

We walked among frankincense trees—the very source of the scent that once built empires—and paused at Shaat Viewpoint, where the clouds and the land meet in whispered conversation. A seafood lunch at Raysut Port brought us closer to the coast’s bounty, with an oceanfront setting as restorative as the meal itself.

Evening brought us back to the Rotana, where conversation, reflection and fine dining carried us into the night.

Day Three: Where Time Echoes

Our final morning began in Wadi Darbat, where waterfalls shimmered in the morning light and wildflowers dotted the lush banks. Later, we stepped into the ancient world at Sumhuram Archaeological Park—home to the remnants of a city that once traded in gold, frankincense, and myth.

Lunch at the striking Askar Tower, overlooking Dhofar’s lush panorama, marked the journey’s graceful conclusion. The elegance of the setting, paired with the depth of experience behind us, made it more than a farewell—it was a final embrace.

The Spirit of Khareef

Running from June to September, Khareef is Oman’s great seasonal gift. It is also a celebration. Khareef Dhofar 2025 promises an eclectic blend of heritage and innovation: drone shows, theatrical performances, carnivals, and themed family zones like The Princess Palace. From Itin Square to Auqad Park, the city becomes a festival of light, rain, and rhythm.

For the active traveller, Dhofar also offers athletic pursuits—a marathon, drag racing championship, cycling tours and traditional Omani competitions. There is energy here, but never chaos. It is a region in bloom, in motion, in harmony.

A Journey of Substance and Style

What made this trip so distinctive was not just the itinerary, but the intentionality behind it. Every encounter—whether with a landscape, a flavour, or a moment of stillness—felt curated by nature herself. Oman does not rush its guests. It envelops them. And during Khareef, it dazzles in ways that linger long after departure.

Oman, Reconsidered

To visit Dhofar in the monsoon is to witness a country in full expression. Oman doesn’t just offer a cooler summer; it offers a deeper one. Here, amid the clouds and coastlines, travellers discover a rare form of luxury—the kind that comes not from opulence, but from immersion, serenity, and timeless connection.

And once you’ve walked through the soft rains of Salalah, summer will never mean the same thing again.

Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism was voted as Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2024 and Middle East’s Most Romantic Destination 2024 by the World Travel Awards

For more information and to arrange your trip to Oman, Visit Oman