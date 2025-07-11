The Envoy Hotel Abuja has just been crowned Nigeria’s Leading Boutique Hotel at the 2025 African & Indian Ocean ceremony of the World Travel Awards. This accolade marks yet another chapter of excellence for the hotel, confirming its status as a must-visit destination.

A Landmark Victory & Why it Matters

Second Consecutive Win — The Envoy first claimed the title at the 2024 Africa edition and has successfully defended it in 2025, demonstrating remarkable consistency and growth.

Reliable Recognition — Winning this prestigious award positions The Envoy at the pinnacle of Nigeria’s boutique hospitality, recognized by both industry authorities and discerning travelers alike.

Why The Envoy Belongs on Your Bucket List - Prime Location Meets Prestige

Situated on Diplomatic Drive, opposite the U.S. Embassy and surrounded by embassies and international institutions, The Envoy is ideally placed in Abuja’s most secure and serene neighborhood. It’s popular with diplomats, business travelers, and those seeking top-tier serenity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elegant Boutique Experience

With just 59 rooms, including Deluxe, Diplomatic, VIP, and Presidential Suites, the hotel offers an exclusive, boutique-level experience. Stylish interiors, sophisticated design, and thoughtful amenities create an intimate and refined atmosphere.



Uncompromised Security

The Envoy is the first hotel in Nigeria to earn Level 2 Global Lighthouse Security Certification, with features like bullet‑proof doors on VIP floors, CCTV surveillance, baggage scanners, and pop-up bollards. These systems ensure peace of mind without compromising elegance.

Seamless Comfort and Service

Tech-forward convenience with smart in-room controls, fiber-optic Wi-Fi, and convenient in-room dining

Personalized service based on guest preferences, ensuring every stay is tailored and memorable.

Dining & Social Spaces

Larai Restaurant offers a diverse blend of African and international cuisine, frequently praised for its quality and innovation

Zanzi Pool Bar, lounge areas, and occasional live music evenings add to the hotel’s vibrant yet relaxed character.

Guest Praise & Experiences

Tripadvisor and other platforms consistently rate The Envoy highly for cleanliness, service, and ambiance:

“The staff were friendly and eager to help… Loved the food at Larai restaurant… Great stay… I sure will recommend it.”

“A 5‑star gem tucked away from the hustle and bustle… cozy rooms… breakfast is great… staff exceptionally polite.”

Tripadvisor

Other guests highlight the serene environment, attention to detail, and welcoming hospitality:

“Lovely hotel, a lot of tranquility and quietness away from the city chaos… feels like home.”

So, if you are looking for special place in a special place, then check into The Envoy, an award winning hotel of distinction and highly recommended.

For more detail visit https://theenvoyabuja.ng/