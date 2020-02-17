Youssef handed new operations role with Kempinski

Wafik Youssef has been appointed vice president operations, Middle East & Africa at Kempinski Hotels.

He takes over from his predecessor, Michael Sorgenfrey.

A leader with great operational aptitude, strong strategic planning skills and financial acumen, Youssef has been with the luxury hotel group for the past ten years.

More recently, he held the role of regional director of operations, Middle East & Africa, where his contribution has been instrumental in setting performance standards and driving quality and compliance throughout the region.

Youssef started his hospitality career in Egypt almost twenty years ago and joined in 2006 the opening team at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008 he took over the role of front office manager at the Atlantis, the Palm, on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, also in its opening phase.

With a genuine passion for the hospitality, Youssef returned to Kempinski Hotels in 2009 and has grown his career with the company ever since by taking on several assignments in various geographic destinations.

In his new role, he will continue to support the Middle East & Africa operations and reinforce brand recognition with a focus on quality standards and enhanced guest experiences.