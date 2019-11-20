ANA places latest 787 Dreamliner order with Boeing

Boeing and Japanese airline group ANA Holdings have signed a deal for 20 more 787 Dreamliner planes.

The agreement includes 11 787-10s, one 787-9 and options for five 787-9s and is valued at more than $5 billion at list prices.

The airline also plans to acquire three new 787-9 airplanes from Atlantis Aviation Corporation.

Once the agreements are finalised, it will be ANA’s sixth order for the Dreamliner and will bring their overall 787 order book to more than 100 planes.

“Boeing’s 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically-advanced aircraft,” said Yutaka Ito, executive vice president of ANA.

“These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet even more eco-friendly and further reduce noise output.”

With this order, the airline will add 11 of the largest and most fuel-efficient Dreamliner models, the 787-10 to its fleet.

ANA sees the 787-10 as the perfect airplane to replace previous domestic 777 models that are slated for retirement.

“Introducing the 787-10 on our domestic routes will help ANA Group maintain its leadership role and improve our ability to operate as a responsible corporate citizen,” Yutaka Ito said.

ANA became the global launch customer of the 787 Dreamliner when it placed its initial order in 2004.

Since then, like half of all Dreamliner operators, the Japanese carrier has placed follow-on orders.

ANA is also in the launch customer group for Boeing’s new 777X.