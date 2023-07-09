Young Lions WIN Euro final vs Spain after last-gasp penalty save in beautiful Batumi, Georgia

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions have written their names in the history books after wining the under-21 Euros with a 1-0 victory against Spain in what was an incident-strewn affair in Batumi, host city to the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2023 on the 30 September.

England’s under-21s have ended their long wait for a piece of silverware.

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions had stormed their way to the final two of the Euros, winning all five of their matches without conceding a single goal. Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Israel was particularly convincing as goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer set up a mouthwatering showdown with Spain, who are bidding the win the crown for a record sixth time.

Faced with Spain in the final, England won 1-0 in what was an incident-packed game. Curtis Jones scored the only goal, in a tie that also saw ex-Chelsea defender Ashley Cole being sent off.

James Trafford was the hero late on as he stopped a late penalty to secure victory for England on a historic night for the youngsters.

Fans travelling to the matches were surprised and delighted with their surroundings, Batumi has become a firm favourite for many who will no doubt return home and spread the word on this magnificent city with so much to see and do.

Batumi, a Black Sea resort and port city, is the capital of the Georgian republic of Adjara. Batumi Boulevard encompasses a waterfront promenade with a park and beach. The 130m-high Alphabetic Tower, adorned with Georgian script, has a seaside observation deck. The old town district is lined with renovated 19th-century buildings. North of the city, Batumi Botanical Garden showcases flora from around the world.



