Wynn Las Vegas Announces FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Million Dollar Experience

Formula 1® (F1) and Founding Partner Wynn Las Vegas have partnered to create the “Official FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Million Dollar All-Access Experience” for the inaugural race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023.

The unprecedented offering will give a group of six people once-in-a-lifetime access to not only the most exclusive events held during the Grand Prix™, but also one-of-a-kind bespoke events and activities. Only buyers of this official package will ever experience the Las Vegas Grand Prix in such style and luxury.

Additionally, for each package purchased, F1® and Wynn Las Vegas will make a donation of $100K to local philanthropic efforts.

“We’ve partnered with F1® to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “The official F1® all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

“Wynn Las Vegas is the ultimate partner to deliver the caliber of experience that we know our global Formula 1® fans have come to expect,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. “We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn’s ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable.”

Each $1 million package provides admission for a group of six people to a collection of official F1® activations not available anywhere else, including all-access to the most exclusive VIP spaces along the track such as the ultra-exclusive Wynn Grid Club located within the Paddock Club ™, as well as once-in-a-lifetime F1® events and experiences throughout the weekend provided by the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In addition, the group of six people will enjoy Wynn Las Vegas as few others do:

A four-night stay in a two-story Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex, accommodating all six guests in its three bedrooms with 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities.

An elaborate welcome amenity including a Jeroboam of Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

Exclusive access to the Opening Ceremonies, including the Red Carpet viewing and kick-off party for the weekend’s events. This event is otherwise by invitation only, with no tickets available for public purchase.

Dinner for six in Delilah, the acclaimed nightlife dining experience, with a menu specially selected by executive Chef Joshua Smith and champagne from Dom Perignon.

Priority access to race-week events, to be held at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Elite tickets to Awakening, Wynn Las Vegas’ signature new show. Tickets include private seating, a selection of complimentary small bites and premium beverages, and a dedicated server throughout the show.

A complimentary Spa and Salon treatment for each person.

A complimentary round of golf at Wynn Golf Club for each person.

Luxury transportation for each person to and from the airport, as well as The Paddock.

A dedicated ambassador to assist with priority reservations at Wynn restaurants and nightlife venues.

A lifetime membership to Wynn’s exclusive Private Access program for each person. This unique program is available to a select group of individuals and features privileged access to entertainment, dining reservations and concierge services at Wynn resort locations.

A limited number of these exclusive packages are available and on sale now. For details on specific inclusions as well as terms, conditions and reservations, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.