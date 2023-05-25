Wynn Las Vegas Announces 2023 Concours Event

Tickets are now on sale for Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, an annual automotive experience returning to the award-winning resort from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Debuting at Wynn in 2022, this year’s Concours will feature two main events - a Saturday exhibition on the greens of Wynn Golf Club and the Tour d’Elegance, a motorcade down The Las Vegas Strip. The 2023 event has expanded to include four categories of vehicle display at Saturday’s exhibition: Concours, Hypercar, Electric, and Concept and Culture.

“We look forward to building on last year’s inaugural event, and creating even more differentiated experiences for our guests,” said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “We expect this year’s Concours to be an exceptional display of craftsmanship and innovation, with new categories that showcase something for everyone.”

This year’s lineup will include:

The Concours exhibition on Saturday, Nov. 11, featuring a collection of more than 250 unique automobiles from around the world and former race car driver and notable personality Justin Bell as the event emcee. The exhibition will showcase four judged and non-judged pillars for vehicle entry and display: Concours, Hypercar, Electric, and Concept and Culture. The Hypercar category will showcase ultra-elite hypercars with sleek and seductive design from the world’s most sought-after manufacturers, while the Electric category will highlight the latest and greatest in energy-efficient offerings. The Concept and Culture category is intended to highlight vehicles that are limited edition, as well as famous vehicles associated with cultural figures ranging from singers, actors and iconic Las Vegas personalities. The remaining Concours category will be the only judged class, and feature exceptional pre- and post-war automobiles. The exhibition concludes with an esteemed panel of judges presenting Best of Show winners with the coveted Helene Award statuette. Additional award categories such as “Most Fashionable” and “Spirit of Wynn” have been added for 2023, and will be presented to standouts that don’t claim the Best of Show honors.

The Tour d’Elegance motorcade will close out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 12. The morning procession down The Las Vegas Strip will feature a mix of winning vehicles and other examples of automotive design, all proudly driven by their owners.

Available ticket types for Concours include:

General Admission, consisting of access to Saturday’s exhibition of rare and vintage vehicles.

Hosted Bar, combining admission to Saturday’s exhibition and entry to the fairway for cocktails and sweeping views.

Chairman’s VIP, a premium experience that features entry to Saturday’s exhibition, along with an open bar and an array of chef stations underneath Wynn’s Event Pavilion.

Wynn Las Vegas is also offering accommodation packages to enhance the weekend experience. Prices for each package vary. For additional package information, to buy tickets, or to apply for entry, please visit www.lasvegasconcours.com.