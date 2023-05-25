Holland America Line Opens Bookings to the Public for 2025 Grand World Voyage

Following a successful prebooking period, Holland America Line officially opened bookings to the public yesterday, May 24, for its two newest Grand Voyages. With the Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyage both departing in January 2025, this will be the first time that Holland America Line is offering two Grand Voyages of more than 120 days simultaneously.

The Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole aboard Volendam enables cruisers to visit five continents on a journey that travels south-to-north, while the Grand World Voyage aboard Zuiderdam covers six continents on an east-to-west route, each sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“We craft one-of-a-kind itineraries that resonate with our world voyage guests, as indicated by pre-bookings on these cruises,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Our team put together two amazing Grand Voyages so our guests can’t go wrong with either. We’re excited to offer two distinctly different, yet equally bucket-list itineraries.”

2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole Highlights — Volendam

133 days. Departing Jan. 25, 2025, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Follows a south-north-south route through the Panama Canal, down along the west coast of South America to Antarctica, then up along Argentina and Brazil to the heart of the Amazon River. The ship then crosses the Atlantic Ocean to Africa, sails north to Europe and up to the North Cape before heading west across the northern Atlantic Ocean via Iceland and Greenland, and finally down the eastern shores of North America.

Pole to Pole: Down south Volendam spends four days of scenic cruising in Antarctica and up north the ship crosses the Arctic Circle to the North Cape.

68 total ports across five continents and 28 countries.

8 overnight calls: Fuerte Amador, Panama; Callao (Lima), Peru; Buenos, Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Memorable Moments: Panama Canal transit, Cape Horn, Antarctica, Falkland Islands, exploring the Amazon River, Strait of Gibraltar, Norwegian fjords, North Cape, Iceland and Greenland.

2025 Grand World Voyage Highlights — Zuiderdam

124 days. Departing Jan. 4, 2025, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Transits the Panama Canal and makes way to Easter Island before crossing the South Pacific to Australia. Explores the Great Barrier Reef en route to Indonesia and Sri Lanka, then sails south to Cape Town, South Africa, by way of the Seychelles, back up along the eastern coast of Africa, through the Suez Canal to Portugal before crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

46 total ports in 32 countries across six continents.

9 overnight calls: Callao (two nights); Easter Island; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Cape Town; Mombasa, Kenya; Safaga, Egypt; and Barcelona.

7 late-night departures: Manta, Ecuador; Seychelles; Cape Town and Durban, South Africa; Aqaba, Jordan; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; and Gibraltar, U.K.

Memorable Moments: Panama Canal transit, two nights at Callao allowing time to visit Machu Picchu, Easter Island, scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, two full days in Cape Town, the opportunity to visit Petra from Jordan and experience Luxor from Safaga.

The combined Grand Voyages will feature more than 4,000 live performances, 1,400 shore excursions and 5,800 pickleball games — more than any two simultaneous voyages for Holland America Line. An infographic about the breadth and depth of the voyages can be found here.

Grand Rendezvous in Barcelona

On April 24, 2025, Volendam and Zuiderdam will meet in Barcelona, Spain, for a joint overnight call, bringing the two Grand Voyages together for a celebration. Special festivities involving both ships will mark the occasion of the perfectly planned dual visit.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Guests who book the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 124-day Grand World Voyage by June 3, 2024, receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $8,800 or $8,500 respectively, per person. New perks for all guests who book early feature complimentary Surf Wi-Fi package, a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

Cruise fares for the 2025 Grand World Voyage begin at $24,999, while cruise fares for the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole begin at $26,399, both per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.