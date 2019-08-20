Wyndham Hotels headed to Denmark following Comwell deal

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Comwell Hotels have signed an exclusive agreement to open multiple hotels under the Dolce Hotels & Resorts by Wyndham brand in Denmark.

The collaboration, which marks Wyndham’s first entry in the country, will initially include two openings in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Comwell Copenhagen Portside, Dolce by Wyndham is expected to open in 2021.

The new-build hotel will be located in Trælastholmen, in the vibrant district of Nordhavn.

Situated right next to the harbour with easy access to many recreational areas, the hotel will feature captivating architecture inspired by Copenhagen’s historical warehouses.

It will boast 484 rooms, 17 conference rooms and modern facilities including a restaurant, bar and two green atriums.

The hotel will be the first and largest in Comwell’s collection in Copenhagen.

Comwell Aarhus, Dolce by Wyndham is centrally located in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, close to the harbour, surrounded by cosy cafes and restaurants.

The hotel is currently open and will be re-flagged.

ADVERTISEMENT

It offers 240 rooms, a versatile conference space, a restaurant and a bar.

The hotel offers guests wonderful views of Aarhus, and features stylish and urban décor, furnished by the Danish design company HAY.

Peter Schelde, group chief executive of Comwell Hotels, said: “We are delighted to have found in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts a like-minded partner which shares our values and aspiration, and are looking forward to opening our first and largest new built hotel in Copenhagen together.

“The demand for quality accommodation and conference and meeting space is continuing to grow in Denmark, and working with one of the largest hotel companies in the world will enable us to further cement our position in the market and attract more international guests.”

Comwell Hotels is an award-winning chain based in Denmark.

Dimitris Manikis, president and managing director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, added: “With charming architecture and design, an imaginative culinary scene and a welcoming population, it is no surprise that Denmark is increasingly attracting more international visitors.

“The country has positioned itself as a growing hub for conferences and business events and we are thrilled to enter this attractive market with Comwell Hotels.

“Their solid expertise in the meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions segment, and reputation for managing hotels to an exceptional standard makes them a strong match for our Dolce by Wyndham brand and a perfect partner to launch the brand in Scandinavia.”