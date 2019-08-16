W Aspen & the Sky Residences launches to guests

W Hotels has announced the opening of W Aspen & the Sky Residences, located at the base of the world-renowned, eponymous mountain.

With ski-in/ski-out access to some of the world’s most coveted slopes, stunning 360° mountain views and striking architectural and interior design, W Aspen is the second W Mountain Escape globally, following W Verbier in the Swiss Alps.

W Aspen is nestled slope-side on Aspen Mountain - an 11,212-foot summit internationally-renowned for skiing and snowboarding - tucked in at the end of Durant Street, where Aspen’s famous Red-Light District once thrived.

From the Ute Native Americans and the silver miners of the late 19th century to the swinging counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s and the current crop of globe-trotting billionaires, Aspen’s ever-evolving residents and curious culture rival the world’s most dynamic cities.

“Aspen’s people, vibrancy and natural beauty make this year-round mountain town the perfect place for the W lifestyle,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide.

“W Aspen reimagines the traditional ski chalet and allows people to experience the town in a way they never have before, through evocative design, inclusive programming and a social scene that is sure to become an essential stop on the global jet-setting calendar.

“The first new build W Escape in the USA for ten years, W Aspen marks a milestone in the brand’s reinvigorated focus on North America.”

W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen are owned by Northridge Capital of Washington, DC, the owner for 16 years of the former Sky Hotel situated on the same site, and co-developed by Northridge and local partner Sarpa Development.

“After more than five years of hard work,” commented Northridge’s owner and president Dave Jackson, “we are thrilled to finally be opening the W Aspen for the enjoyment of its guests and the local community, and grateful to our partners at W Hotels, Haselden Construction, and too many other team members to name for their tireless efforts to reach this goal.”

W Aspen features 88 guestrooms and 11 W-branded residences, along with four Wow suites and one Extreme Wow suite that can be a one, two or three bedroom, all of which offer modern takes on Ute patterns and furniture inspired by the decadence of 1970s Aspen “pleasure palaces.”

All guestrooms and suites are playfully marked with room plates in a style reminiscent of the pop culture icon Bob Ross, while interiors reference the cosy warmth of Swiss chalet architecture through the use of rustic wood finishes, sloped rooflines and a fireplace-inspired W MixBar.

Each guestroom features pit and platform lounge seating that nods to the plasticity of mile-high bohemia and is complete with Ute-inspired accent pillows.

Selected rooms feature a W design first, quad-queen bunk beds, which can sleep up to eight to cater to a younger adult clientele, as well as offer a wink to the more hedonistic qualities of Aspen’s past.

The Sky Residences at W Aspen offer an exclusive shared ownership opportunity with 11 W-branded residences located slope-side on Aspen Mountain.

With a limited collection of only six three-bedroom and five two-bedroom Residences, owners have access to a private, owners-only roof deck with a spa, lounge seating, BBQ grills, outdoor kitchen and fire pit.