Silver Moon floats out at Fincantieri shipyard, Italy

Silversea’s new cruise ship, Silver Moon, touched water for the first time earlier at Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The float out was marked by a celebratory event and a traditional coin ceremony, held in the presence of top-level representatives from Silversea and Fincantieri, plus VIP guests.

Fincantieri will now begin work on Silver Moon’s interior, bringing the ship to the hallmark level of finish that characterises Silversea’s fleet.

“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with our partner and expert shipbuilder Fincantieri,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea chief executive.

“From 2020, Silver Moon will leverage on the success of our beloved flagship, Silver Muse, to unlock immersive new travel experiences for our guests around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a range of pioneering new features that will push the boundaries of luxury travel, Silver Moon will be the most elegant ship in her class.”

While preserving the elegant design of Silversea’s Silver Muse, which has been incredibly successful among the cruise line’s guests, many of Silver Moon’s public spaces will be enhanced: the Dolce Vita lounge, the Connoisseur’s Corner, the Pool Deck, and the Spa and Fitness Centre will each undergo comprehensive redesigns for the benefit of guests’ comfort and enjoyment.

“Today, with the float out of Silver Moon, we draw ever-closer to achieving my father’s dream of a 12-ship fleet,” said Manfredi Lefebvre, Silversea executive chairman.

“Silver Moon is one of five ships currently on order for our cruise line; I look forward to fulfilling my father’s vision, and, with the support of Royal Caribbean Cruises, expanding the fleet further still in the future.

“This celebration holds particular significance in the history of Silversea, as it occurs in the same year as our cruise line’s 25th anniversary as the leading pioneer in ultra-luxury cruising.”

Although in popular demand, suites are still available on Silver Moon’s maiden voyage between Trieste and Rome (Civitavecchia), departing August 6th next year.

Silver Moon will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean, before crossing to the Americas in November.