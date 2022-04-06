Wyndham builds momentum in 2022 through Asia-Pacific expansion

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts says it will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, following its on-going expansion across Asia-Pacific, including the signing of 120 hotels in 2021 and a series of new hotels planned this year.

In Greater China, Wyndham further cemented its position as one of the leading international hotel operators in the country by expanding its footprint with over 100 hotel openings including additions in major cities. This includes Wyndham Garden Hangzhou Yuhang, located in one of the key science and technology hubs in Hangzhou, and midscale Ramada by Wyndham brands in Guangzhou and Qingdao.

Additionally, Wyndham opened 5 Wingate by Wyndham and Microtel by Wyndham hotels in popular travel destinations, namely Foshan, Guilin, Tianjin, Kunming, and Huangshan.

Wyndham continues to accelerate its presence in South East Asia where several Asian tourism hubs are shifting to an endemic stage. In Thailand, adding to its operating portfolio of 17 hotels, the company celebrated four openings in the heart of the bustling capital belonging to the same owner.

In Vietnam, Wyndham further expanded its presence by boosting its upscale hotel portfolio with the introduction of Wyndham Grand Flamingo Cat Ba. Situated in a secluded destination, the world-class resort offers breathtaking views of Lan Ha Bay.

In Australasia, the company had four openings across several brands in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, and Hervey Bay. Making its debut in Wellington, the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Wellington marked Wyndham’s first hotel in the capital of New Zealand.

“Building upon the successful year of 2021, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to pave the way for continued growth with our strong opening and development pipeline. We will be debuting new brands in several strategic markets this year in a bid to capitalize on an anticipated upswing in travel in the region buoyed by strong pent-up demand as borders gradually reopen.” said Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

As the region gradually relaxes its border restrictions, Wyndham is poised to meet the pent-up demand in travel with several highly anticipated openings.

“We are making great progress towards our goal of reaching 2,000 hotels in Asia Pacific by 2025. As Asia Pacific gradually shifts to an endemic stage, we are prepared for an uptick in leisure and intra-regional travel, and Wyndham will be ready to welcome guests with a range of exceptional hotels,” added Joon Aun.