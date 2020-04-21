WTTC unveils first speakers ahead of Global Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council has unveiled the first speakers for its upcoming Global Summit.

The event will now take place in Cancun, Mexico, after a last-minute change from Puerto Rico.

Among those set to feature are Chris Nassetta, chief executive of Hilton; Alex Zozaya, president of Apple Leisure Group; Kim Day, chief executive of Denver Airport; and Richard Fain, chief executive Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The theme for the summit - ‘Making a Lasting Difference’ - will encourage delegates to discuss approaching the world differently, recognising that what has got us to this point, will not work to tackle global challenges and incite positive change for the future.

WTTC is focused on the ways that the world is changing, and how this will initiate a change in how we travel, and how the tourism sector operates.

Digital transformation and the emergence of new technologies such as 5G, combined with global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical and economic crises, will turn the world on its head once more.

The world is on the edge of fascinating social change, driven by huge technological advance, with every generation having to adapt to this new world.

The most important annual event in tourism, the WTTC Global Summit takes place in a different region every year.

“We are very proud to be able to attract this prestigious global event to Quintana Roo, which will focus the attention of the global tourism leaders towards Cancun and Quintana Roo, as well as the whole country,” said Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, governor of the State of Quintana Roo.

“In Quintana Roo, we have the fortune of relying on tourism as one of the key pillars of investment, employment and economic prosperity in coordination with government, businesses and the community.

“We have positioned ourselves as the leader in international arrivals in Mexico and Latin America.”

The event will take place at the Moon Palace Convention Centre and will welcome Andy Duncan, chief executive of Travelopia; Deepak Ohri, chief executive of lebua Hotels & Resorts; Fred Dixon, chief executive of NYC & Company; Friedrich Joussen, chief executive of TUI; and Keith Barr, chief executive of InterContinental Group.

Gloria Guevara, chief executive, WTTC, said: “The WTTC Global Summit will be the most important tourism event of 2020, and a fitting recognition of a sector which last year, contributed 10.4 per cent to global GDP and supported 319 million jobs worldwide.

“The twentieth Global Summit will benefit and showcase not only Quintana Roo, but Mexico, and the whole region including US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Cancun is a global icon and I feel honoured to host the most important tourism event of the year in my home country.

“Our summit is the place where the future of our sector is shaped, and we look forward to hearing the insight of so many industry leaders, as we welcome them to our stage.”