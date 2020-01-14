Aeroflot to launch Japan Airlines codeshare deal

Aeroflot and Japan Airlines have announced a codeshare agreement that will offer added flexibility to passengers travelling between Russia and Japan.

The codeshare comes into effect from March 29th, with ticket sales launching at the beginning of March.

Both airlines will operate daily services between Tokyo (HND) and Moscow (SVO) under the codeshare agreement, as well as on connecting flights to major cities in Russia and Japan, thereby expanding the range of options available to passengers.

Japan Airlines will add its “JL” designator codes on ten major Russian destinations such as St. Petersburg, Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

Aeroflot will place its “SU” designator codes on ten popular Japanese destinations such as Sapporo, Osaka and Fukuoka.

Furthermore, both parties intend to increase codeshare destinations including Aeroflot’s new operation between Osaka (KIX) and Moscow (SVO) scheduled to commence June.

Aeroflot has operated a daily flight from Moscow to Tokyo.

The Russian flag carrier offers seamless connectivity through its home airport and major hub at Sheremetyevo, as well as award-winning on-board service including menus designed specifically for travellers from countries in Asia.

The carrier is considered the World’s Leading Airline Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.