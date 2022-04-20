WTTC Global Summit 2022 gets underway in Manila

A roster of the finest thought leaders in travel and tourism are in Manila to speak at the WTTC Global Summit in Manila

Keynote speakers include the 20-year-old Indonesian/Dutch activist Melati Wijsen, who in 2018 alongside her sister, was named one of the “World’s most influential teens” by Time magazine. At just 12 years old, she founded Bye Bye Plastics – a global movement powered by youths around the world to end the use of plastic bags.

South Korean diplomat Ban Ki-Moon who served as the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations between 2007 and 2016, will also address delegates virtually at this prestigious event.

Also taking to the stage at the Global Summit will be the Tourism Ministers from around the world including Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Japan, Maldives, and Barbados amongst others.

Industry leaders will gather with more than 20 government representatives in Manila, to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are delighted to have such influential speakers already confirmed for our Global Summit in Manila.

“Melati is an inspiration to us all. A real changemaker, who from such a young age, has been instrumental in raising awareness of the damage caused by plastic and has inspired young people around the world to lead change.

Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Philippine Tourism Secretary, said: “It is heartening that these inspiring individuals have joined our efforts to bring the industry onward to full recovery”.

Other notable speakers taking to the stage during the Global Summit are international business leaders such as Arnold Donald, President & CEO Carnival Corporation and Chairman at WTTC; Greg O’Hara, Founder and Senior Managing Director Certares and Vice Charman at WTTC; Craig Smith, Group President International Division Marriott International; Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones, COO Tourism Promotion Board Philippines; Federico Gonzalez, CEO Radisson; and Nelson Boyce, Head of Travel for the Americas at Google Inc.

A hybrid event, WTTC’s Global Summit also features Kelly Craighead, President & CEO CLIA; Jane Sun, CEO Trip.com, Ariane Gorin, President Expedia for Business; and Darrell Wade, Chairman Intrepid Group; amongst others.

The WTTC Global Summit is taking place in the Philippines at a time when the country and the region begins to recover from the pandemic and is showcasing the importance of Travel & Tourism in the region.