WTTC expresses condolences to the people of Morocco

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco during this tragic time. The news of the devastating earthquake in the High Atlas mountains, the deadliest in 60 years, has deeply moved us all.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the numerous communities shattered by this disaster.

We commend the heroic efforts of the rescuers, who have been tirelessly working to find survivors.

We applaud the valiant efforts of the Moroccan Government as they respond to this catastrophic event, supported by the generosity of countries and individuals coming forward to provide aid, and extending their support and assistance.