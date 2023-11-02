The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Set to Light Up the Rose City’s Skyline

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland is now open. The 35-story, 251-room luxury hotel is the first Ritz-Carlton property in the Pacific Northwest and offers panoramic views of the Rose City from a striking vantage point.

Centrally located in downtown Portland, the urban oasis features stunning guest rooms and suites, a signature restaurant and bar, unparalleled health and wellness facilities, and more than 17,000 square feet of events and meeting spaces.

“As the first Ritz-Carlton property to open in the Pacific Northwest, this project has been an extraordinary collaboration between the brand, ownership, and the Portland community,” said General Manager Marie Browne. “Our team of talented architects, designers, builders, and staff have long awaited the day we are able to open our doors and welcome guests inside this property. We have worked alongside local and regional artisans, purveyors, and tastemakers to create an authentic Pacific Northwest experience, providing a new destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The exquisite interiors and bespoke details are housed within a 460-foot crystalline tower imagined by GBD Architects. The building’s white base is inspired by the columnar basalt formations in the region and features a cascading series of stormwater planters that are activated by rainfall. The sleek silhouette culminates in a gem-shaped, glass dome. At night, the top of the building glows like a glittering jewel, making it a unique and elegant addition to the Portland skyline.

The interiors, designed by HKS Hospitality Interiors, marry the magic of the wilderness with modern luxury. Upon entering the striking 251-room hotel, guests are welcomed into Forest Hall, a grand lobby that mimics the lush landscape of the Pacific Northwest and acts as a gateway to all that The Ritz-Carlton, Portland has to offer. From rustic logs bound with copper, a nod to the historic 1845 coin toss that led to the naming of the city, to maps depicting Lewis & Clark’s journey, every aspect of this pioneering property showcases the biophilic design, raw materials, and abundance of natural beauty that only Oregon can provide.

As guests move through the inviting space, they’re bathed in light, which dapples through towering, tree-like panels. Deeper into Forest Hall, cozy areas designed for comfort and escape await with the glowing fireplace in the library lounge surrounded by backlit Verre églomisé glass. Just beyond reception and the grand staircase, guests will discover Meadowrue, an intimate lobby bar with floor-to-ceiling windows. A mix of earthy design elements such as indigenous woods, mossy green plants and a twinkling light installation floating overhead bring the beauty of the great outdoors inside.

Serving as a daytime coffee lounge, the venue celebrates Portland’s rich coffee culture and has partnered with Coava Coffee Roasters to create the Urban Forest Blend, exclusive to the hotel. An evening destination for light bites, craft cocktails, and bespoke mocktails, Meadowrue also highlights local purveyors in its dishes such as Josephson’s Smokehouse, Olympia Provisions and Rouge Creamery.

The pioneering spirit of The Ritz-Carlton, Portland continues throughout the welcoming and luxurious 207 guestrooms and 44 suites. The rooms’ design evokes the Oregon forest and misty rivers as well as honors the city’s history. The design features vertical panels in sensual fabrics, soft carpets, luxury leather goods, and modern interpretations of historic travel trunks.

For those guests looking for an even more personalized experience, The Ritz-Carlton Club®, located on the 20th floor, is an intimate destination for guests who opt for club lounge access. Dedicated to the maker community, the warm and inviting lounge, which will offer five daily meal presentations, is filled with one-of-a-kind handmade treasures and local artwork.

The 19th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Portland called Cloudbreak on Nineteen is a luxurious haven to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. It’s home to Hidden Mountain Lake Infinity Pool, a zero-edge infinity pool with panoramic views of the Cascade Mountains creating the effect of a hidden mountain lake. It also houses The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, whose design is inspired by the unfolding petals of a Portland rose. The tranquil space features five treatment rooms and a range of menu selections for a leisurely spa day or a quick pampering moment. Rounding out the floor is a 4,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility and yoga studio.

Located on the 20th floor, the hotel’s signature restaurant Bellpine will showcase the region’s diverse culinary traditions, drawing inspiration from Oregon’s bountiful Willamette Valley, the state’s farms, ranchers, rivers, and the Pacific Ocean. Overseen by Acclaimed Executive Chef Pedro Almeida and helmed by beloved Portland Chef Lauro Romero, the menu will feature ingredients indigenous to the region as well as items from local purveyors and skilled artisans. The culinary journey will be accentuated with world-class wine selections featuring exceptional Oregon wineries and unique spirits crafted by the region’s master distillers.

The dedicated events floor, Ascending Mount Hood, offers guests more than 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The natural light-filled spaces, which are designed to reflect Mt. Hood’s striking beauty, are easily customizable and can accommodate intimate gatherings to large galas, weddings, and corporate events.

As Portland is known for its prolific makers and arts culture, the hotel has partnered with local and regional artisans including Pacific Northwest-based Antica Farmacista to create Rose City, a bespoke room scent made exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton, Portland. Capturing the spirit of the city, the botanical, majestic, and vibrant scent is inspired by a crisp alpine forest and rooted in rare woods, herbal complexity and the softness of a lush rose. The hotel’s art collection, which is on display throughout the property, features local artists including David Rice, Rachel Austin and Kavin Buck, to name a few. The works celebrate the Pacific Northwest’s relationship between people and nature, emphasizing earthen textures, incongruous patterns and diverse materials.

Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts shares: “The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, pays homage to the city’s rich local culture and landscape. Our goal is to establish a beloved presence within both the Portland community and among visitors. The Ritz-Carlton has always been committed to offering guests boundless opportunities for discovery and personal growth, and we are excited to unveil our doors for the very first time in the captivating and inspiring Pacific Northwest.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland takes visitors on a tour through the history, the landscape, and the spirit of one of America’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations. To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, visit ritzcarlton.com/portland.