World Travel Awards honours Middle East winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Middle East 2021 winners to coincide with its Middle East Winners Day.

Dubai, currently flourishing in the spotlight as host of Expo 2020, was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination,’ while Dubai Tourism was recognised as ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Board’ for its role in spearheading the resurgence of the region’s travel and tourism economy.

Breaking Travel News recently caught up with Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing, to find out what is behind the resurgence of the hospitality sector in the emirate.

Neighbouring Oman was acknowledged with titles for both ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

The wealth of adrenaline activities in Ras Al Khaimah helped the UAE emirate win the vote for ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

Abu Dhabi won ‘Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination’.

The View at the Palm was named ‘Middle East’s Leading New Tourist Attraction’.

In a thriving Arabian hospitality sector, the sumptuous beachside retreat Jumeirah Al Naseem claimed ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel’.

The sleek minimalism of Armani Hotel Dubai was rewarded with the title for ‘Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel’.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi picked up dual accolades, with victories for ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Business & Conference Hotel’.

Park Hyatt Dubai was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Corporate Resort,’ while Mandarin Oriental Jumeira was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Resort’.

Take a look at what Breaking Travel News discovered when we visited the latter property here.

New arrival on Dubai’s luxury hospitality scene – the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm – picked up ‘Middle East’s Leading New Hotel’.

Find out more about the sumptuous property on the famous, mad-made island here.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah claimed the other hospitality newcomer category, ‘Middle East’s Leading New Resort’.

In the brand categories, Emaar Hospitality picked up ‘Middle East’s Leading Hospitality Development Company’ as the pioneering developer continues to play a pivotal role in building Dubai’s future.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them.

“They are all playing starring roles in leading the travel and tourism recovery.”

In the aviation sector, Oman Air picked up ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline’ plus the new category for ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Customer Experience,’ as well as ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’.

Emirates was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – First Class,’ and Etihad Airways lifted ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Business Class’.

Dubai International Airport scooped ‘Middle East’s Leading Airport’.

Other winners include Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park’); Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction’); Nirvana Travel & Tourism (‘Middle East’s Leading Tour Operator’); Jannah Hotels & Resorts (‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel Brand’); Almosafer (‘Middle East’s Leading Leisure Travel Agency’); and Avis (‘Middle East’s Leading Business Car Rental Company’).

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

Find a full list of winners from the Middle East here.