Broadway smash hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Abu Dhabi

Yas Island is excited to announce that the award-winning Broadway Musical ‘Hamilton’, will be coming to Etihad Arena! The musical is set to captivate audiences with its blend of hip-hop, R&B, Jazz and Broadway tunes, bringing the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding father of the United States, to life in a brilliant and contemporary performance.

As the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Award winning musical lights up Yas Island from January 17th, 2024, until February 4th, 2024, Hamilton buffs can look forward to ticket pre-sales going live on May 19th and general sales going up for grabs on May 22nd. Fans will be able to avail a daycation “Dine and Event” package starting at AED 870 and extend their stay on Yas Island with a staycation package launching a week after, starting at AED 1,200, covering a one-night stay at one of Yas Island’s glamorous hotels with complimentary breakfast included. Both offers are valid for booking on Yas Island’s website, subject to availability.

Hailed as a cultural phenomenon, Hamilton will have its first Middle East premiere right on the grounds of Yas Island. Guests are advised to book now for a chance to witness history coming live!

Yas Island and its world-class theme parks, experiences and attractions were recognised with seven awards in the globally renowned World Travel Awards in 2022. In addition to scooping the accolade of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022, Yas Island received the flagship Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development award for the fourth consecutive year, testament to the global reputation Yas Island has as a leisure and entertainment hub.

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/