Emirates Flight Catering launches inaugural Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Programme

Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) has launched its inaugural Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Programme, in partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Designed to provide foundational culinary skills through practical training and industry exposure, the programme has inducted its first cohort of 15 apprentices representing six nationalities: the Philippines, Uganda, India, Nepal, Ghana, and Sri Lanka.

The new offering, which started on 1 September, combines theoretical classroom instruction and training from DCT with practical, hands-on experience in EKFC kitchens. Upon completion, participants earn a globally recognised Certificate III in Culinary Arts, endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Education.

Investment in educational and training programmes like the Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Programme is part of EKFC’s commitment to develop a skilled talent pipeline to support its own projected growth in the coming years, in line with plans for Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and capacity expansion at Dubai International (DXB) to meet increased demand for air travel.

It also supports Dubai’s remarkable gastronomic industry growth, by accelerating career progression in culinary arts and hospitality and addressing the industry’s skills gap by cultivating qualified professionals.

Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said: “Culinary apprenticeships are a proven pathway into the profession, immersing trainees into the rigorous demands and rhythms of a professional environment, while they benefit from the knowledge and expertise of seasoned chefs. Launching and growing the Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Programme at EKFC is part of our commitment to elevating standards within the constantly evolving culinary industry, cultivating home-grown talent and empowering our teams. It benefits our business and the wider industry, and it’s our contribution to Dubai’s growing culinary scene and thriving tourism landscape. This is only the beginning, and we are committed to expanding the scope and breadth of this programme in the years ahead.”

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT and CEO of the Economic Strategy Sector at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai College of Tourism is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of talent in the culinary and tourism sectors, and this partnership will allow us to support Emirates Flight Catering in upholding Dubai’s global reputation for hospitality, and meeting growing demand for its services. This programme exemplifies our culture of collaboration, where partnerships with stakeholders enable us to curate and promote Dubai’s diverse offerings, as well as deliver an exceptional service to guests at all touchpoints, driving sustained growth in the industry. We are committed to continuing this journey of innovation and excellence, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a must-visit destination.”