World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys is Back with Two Ways to Earn

With the return of the World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys offer, members can double their earnings and make the most of their upcoming stays through the end of the year. Starting today through November 15, 2022, World of Hyatt members can register for Bonus Journeys to maximize earnings in two ways:

Double Points: Members can earn double points on qualifying stays of two (2) or more nights at over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels globally, including MGM Resort destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) hotels and Lindblad Expeditions for stays completed between September 15 and December 20, 2022.

Nights Count Double: Along with Double Points, for the first time, each Tier-Qualifying Night completed on eligible stays at more than 65 participating Inclusive Collection properties in the Americas will count as two nights toward World of Hyatt status instead of one for stays completed between September 15 and December 20, 2022. Members can experience one of the world’s largest portfolios of all-inclusive resort brands and take advantage of Bonus Journeys in destinations such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the Caribbean and more.

“We’ve heard from our members that they are eager to visit new and inspiring destinations this year – and we’re excited to bring back the World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys offer with more ways to earn on stays,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “From our new portfolio of all-inclusive resorts in the Americas and over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels as well as Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotels, MGM Rewards destinations and Lindblad Expeditions, we’re thrilled to give members more options than ever before to maximize earnings.”

Immersive Destinations for Every Member

World of Hyatt creates Stories, meticulously crafted and curated lists of accommodations, to be your guide as you explore new experiences and create new memories. Members can make the most of their upcoming travel with the Bonus Journeys offer at each of these collections of Stories including:

Solo Trips: Looking to embark on a journey of self-discovery? Enjoy curated experiences and accommodations as unique as you are with these Hyatt properties sure to inspire your next solo adventure:

Thompson Central Park New York is a hub for the best of Manhattan and its distinct cultural experiences. Poised on the southern edge of Central Park, the hotel is a short walk to Carnegie Hall, the MoMA, and top culinary destinations, so you can explore all on your own terms.

At Andaz London Liverpool Street, you can experience a distinctively local stay in modern and spacious rooms, while exciting your senses with a stroll through East London’s famous markets, exploring the vibrant bars and clubs of the Shoreditch scene or immersing in the local culture at St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Tower of London.

Australia’s first Hyatt Centric hotel, Hyatt Centric Melbourne is centrally located on Downie Street and minutes away from the city’s Docklands and Southbank neighborhoods – central to key entertainment, convention and sporting venues, making it a perfect launchpad for guests to explore everything Melbourne has to offer.

Off the Beaten Path: Craving outdoor explorations to escape the hustle and bustle? Be sure to check out these off the beaten path hotels:

Adventure awaits at Hotel Rangá in Iceland, a Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotel. Part hunting lodge and part luxury log cabin, you can conquer an open trail in a snowmobile, take an atmospheric soak in an outdoor hot tub and stargaze in the observatory in anticipation of the Northern Lights during Aurora Borealis season.

Part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Carmel Valley Ranch in California offers a 500-acre retreat with boundless outdoor play including golf, biking and sailing, along with vibrant wine tastings and local restaurants that keep devotees coming back.

Explore the natural beauty of the Maldives at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, where privacy and Maldivian barefoot luxury complement endless azure water encircled by a preserved house reef. 50 luxury villas set amongst tropical greenery just steps from the beach or overwater villas with direct access to the lagoon promise an idyllic private island retreat for couples and families.

All-Inclusive: Dreaming of warm weather, sandy beaches, and relaxing getaways? Look no further than these all-inclusive resorts:

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Jamaica provides a Caribbean escape for the whole family. With an endless list of activities like snorkeling and beach volleyball, unlimited international food and beverages, and several pools for whatever your mood is, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen will capture your heart with an exquisite ambiance, exotic views and luxurious amenities complete with its signature Unlimited-Luxury experience including top-shelf cocktails, unlimited gourmet cuisine, 24-hour room service, daily refreshed in-room mini-bars, pool and beach wait service, exciting entertainment and more.

Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico offers fun for the whole family with 65,000 square feet of swimming pools, an on-site water park, live entertainment, world-class golfing, premium spas, oversized luxury suites, and more.

As part of Bonus Journeys, participating MGM Resort destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) hotels and Lindblad Expeditions offer World of Hyatt members unique experiences, while earning points.

To register and for full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

To learn more about other Hyatt offers and experiences, please visit hyatt.com/offers.