World Golf Awards reveals leading golf brands of 2022

World Golf Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in golf tourism – has revealed this year’s best golf organisations at its 9th annual Gala Ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Scotland, the home of golf and of many of the world’s finest courses, was voted ‘World’s Best Golf Destination’, whilst the historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, host of the 2026 U.S. Open Championships, was recognized as ‘World’s Best Golf Course’. Scotland’s Paul Lawrie OBE received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in acknowledgement of his outstanding contribution to golf.

This year’s edition of World Golf Awards proved a global gathering of the golf industry, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world attending. The prize-giving ceremony at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island marked the climax of a golf itinerary which included the World Golf Awards Classic played at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, one of the world’s most captivating golfing projects.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: “Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club have proven world-class hosts of what has been a magnificent gathering of the global golf tourism industry. We have had the privilege of recognising the leading golf courses, hotels, resorts, designers and tour operators from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s favourite golf tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by golf industry professionals, the media and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Park Hyatt Dubai, with its idyllic setting on the banks of Dubai Creek, took ‘World’s Best Golf Hotel’, whilst Vietnam Golf Association, with its resurgent domestic and international golf market, collected the trophy for ‘World’s Best Golf Association’. Golf Plaisir also capitalized on the reopening of international borders with the title for ‘World’s Best Golf Tour Operator’, whilst FootJoy claimed ‘World’s Best Golf Shoe Brand’.

For more information about the World Golf Awards 2022, visit worldgolfawards.com