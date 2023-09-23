WORLD-CLASS GOLF ACADEMY TRAINING IN DUBAI

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai is set to launch all-new golf programmes in October 2023, suitable for people of all ages.

The Trump International Golf Club at DAMAC Hills, a 42 million square foot master development in Dubai – was designed by Gil Hanse, the acclaimed course architect and celebrated creator of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf Course. Launched in 2017, the Club has won the Golf Club Luxury Lifestyle Awards in Dubai due to its links-style designed course and surrounding community with an iconic golf club at its epicentre along with other accolades such as the World’s Best PAR 3 golf course in 2021 and UAE’s best golf course in 2022 at the World Golf Awards.

Philip Waine, General Manager at Trump International Golf Club, said: “By incorporating a vision of the future, our Trump Golf Performance Academy has designed courses for juniors, beginners and ladies to expand the outreach of golf in the region with detailed courses and assessments set to learn and improve your golf at various levels.”

“Trump Golf Dubai has the golfing assets, hospitality facilities and infrastructure to support a compelling value proposition for residents and we are delighted to announce the launch of our new golfing programs in October 2023,” Waine added.

Registrations for these courses have started at the link below with detailed information on prices and offers:

www.trumpgolfdubai.com/golf-academy

The Trump Golf Performance Academy offers a wide variety of individual and group lessons offered by PGA professionals, 2 state of the art air-conditioned Indoor Swing Studios featuring high-speed camera systems with V1 pro software, TrackMan, SAM PuttLab and a golf simulator providing personalized data and information to fine-tune your golf game. The practice facilities include Dubai’s only TrackMan driving range using radar technology to help all golfers track and gauge their performance, adding an interactive element to practice.

Ross McArthur, Director of Instruction says, “With unsurpassed training options and additional value adds such as complimentary practice facility vouchers and access to our Par 3 course on certain days to help amateurs improve their game; we make the experience more inclusive for people and offer a complete Trump golf training package with preferred rates on retail, dining and midweek green fees.”





The Trump International Golf Club Dubai offers a 7,205-yard, par 71 course which includes wide undulating fairways that mimic the natural rippling desert dunes, steep bunkers and multi-level greens, thus presenting a challenge to golfers of all abilities. A natural winding barranca forms the backbone of the course and offers stunning views from differing elevations.

The striking clubhouse is home to a chic family-oriented restaurant and sports lounge. Other amenities include an open-air infinity swimming pool with fabulous views of the golf course, a well-equipped fitness center and an expansive Pro Shop that offers the latest golfing lifestyle equipment and exclusive apparel brands such as Greyson, Fairway & Greene, B.Draddy, E.P.Pro and Zero restriction.

With the wide array of professional Golf Championships, run by the DP World Tour, being hosted in Dubai annually, the Trump International Golf Course has attracted top tour players, sports stars and celebrities from around the world.

“By incorporating the natural desert landscape into the design, Hanse has created a unique masterpiece that provides a comprehensive golfing experience that allows golfers to build various strategies and develop their golf skills,” Gwalani said.

“We are proud to be the choice club of some of the best amateur golfers in the region looking to further their careers into the pro ranks. Being a well-established club, we have a very talented Scratch team bringing together the club’s best amateurs who are current national champions going for a hat trick this year. Our social golfing calendar has grown strongly. Our 9-hole night golf facility is currently known as the most outstanding flood-lit Par 3 course in the region, along with having the best-conditioned 18-hole championship-style golf course throughout the year.”

Trump International Golf Course also offers a variety of membership options with priority booking windows, privilege offers for guests that include retail, academy and access to all the members’ leisure club facilities.