La Paz, Bolivia, prepares for World Travel Awards Latin America Ceremony

Bolivia is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards Latin America Ceremony on Saturday.

The leading travel industry figureheads from across South and Central America are attending what will mark the inaugural ceremony in the fascinating country.

The red-carpet evening is taking place at Real Plaza Hotel & Convention Centre in the administrative capital, La Paz, one of the seven urban wonders of the world.

A fast-emerging tourism destination, Bolivia is a country of incredible beauty and a rich indigenous culture.

From luxury resorts on the shore of Lake Titicaca to the amazing salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia offers a wealth of travel experiences.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It is an honour to bring World Travel Awards to Bolivia for the first time in our 26-year history and I am excited to be welcoming the most senior decision-makers from across Latin America to this enchanting nation.”

He added: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 26 years and the global benchmark for rewarding excellence in travel and tourism.

“I look forward to joining our nominees in La Paz for what will be a fascinating experience.”

The VIP ceremony will form the fifth leg of the World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2019 – a search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

Wilma Alanoca Mamani, minister of cultures and tourism of Bolivia, said: “We are delighted to welcome World Travel Awards, together with the leaders and entrepreneurs of the Latin America tourism industry with open arms to our wonderful country.

“The World Travel Awards Latin America Ceremony 2019 promises to be exciting.

“Bolivia has a rich culture and archaeology, and tourism is complementary to our living culture.

“La Paz, the city of peace, is unique – its geography, its people, its culture and customs coexist between the ancestral and the modernity of a metropolis.”