Air Canada relaunches latest UK flight

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights between London Heathrow and its Montréal hub.

The service will initially run non-stop three-times weekly, increasing to four-times weekly from September 8th.

The outbound service from London Heathrow to Montréal will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the return service from Montréal to London Heathrow on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights are operated with a newly reconfigured Airbus 330-300 aircraft, featuring 32 Air Canada Signature Class, 24 premium economy and 241 economy seats.

In addition to the resumed service between London Heathrow and Montréal, Air Canada offers a daily non-stop service from London Heathrow to Toronto and a six-times weekly nonstop service from London Heathrow to Vancouver, increasing to daily from August 17th.

“We are excited to restart our service between London Heathrow and Montréal,” said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada general manager sales, UK & Ireland.

“Our non-stop service from London Heathrow provides our customers from the UK with greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our Montréal hub to 20 onward destinations across North America.”

The flag-carrier returned to Dublin earlier this week.