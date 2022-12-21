WIZZ AIR CONTINUES GROWING IN VIENNA

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, announced this week further expansion from Vienna, allocating one more Airbus A321neo aircraft to its base in the Austria’s capital city.

The allocation of the new aircraft is enabling the launch of two new routes, starting from June 2023, as well as increased frequency on five routes from Vienna International Airport. The tickets are already available at wizzair.com or on the Wizz Air’s mobile app.

The allocation of an additional aircraft to the Wizz Air’s Vienna base will grow the base to six aircraft. The move brings the total number of the airline’s routes from Vienna to 38, including two newly launched. Passengers will now be able to fly with Wizz Air from Vienna to Bilbao (Spain) and Kuwait City (Kuwait). Furthermore, the additional capacity allows Wizz Air to increase the frequency of its flights from the base to Madeira (Portugal), Nice (France), Tel Aviv (Israel), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Yerevan (Armenia).

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air, said at the press conference: “Austria is an important market for Wizz Air and remains in our focus for continuous investment. Following today’s celebration of the first flights from Vienna to Jeddah and Riyadh, we are pleased to announce an addition of one more aircraft, growing Wizz Air’s Vienna base to six aircraft. With the new aircraft, we will expand our route network with two new routes to Kuwait City and Bilbao, increase frequency on five routes and add capacity of 350,000 seats for the Austrian market. This expansion further strengthens Wizz Air’s commitment to the Austrian market, operating Vienna’s only all-NEO fleet. We now offer the total of 38 routes to and from Vienna, providing connections to 25 countries in Europe and beyond.”



Focus on sustainability

Including the new aircraft announced today, Wizz Air will have six Airbus A321neo aircraft stationed at its Vienna base in the future. The young and modern fleet is equipped with the latest aviation technology, which brings numerous advantages and supports the airline’s ambitious sustainability strategy. The Airbus A321neo has reduced fuel emissions and noise pollution by half, and fuel consumption by 20 percent, compared to previous models. In addition, Wizz Air has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per passenger kilometer of any airline in Europe and has committed itself to reducing emissions by a further 25 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Robert Carey noted: “We are currently the largest operator of A321neo aircraft in Europe and the only airline based in Vienna with all Airbus A321neo fleet. When it comes to decarbonizing aviation, Wizz Air is laser focused on the technology and innovation available here and now. We are confident that by investing in the most modern aircraft we will be able to continuously reduce passengers’ carbon footprint.”

In addition, Wizz Air recently became a member of the Alliance for Zero-Emission Aviation (AZEA), a voluntary initiative launched by the European Commission to pave the way for next-generation sustainable aircraft. “We are pleased to have joined AZEA and to collaborate with its members on ongoing research and development for hydrogen aircraft operations. It is imperative that all stakeholders - from airlines and airports to regulators and fuel providers - coordinate to ensure the infrastructure is ready to deploy this technology at scale. Our goal is to offer the most sustainable air travel possible through multifaceted collaborations, innovations and investments that are also affordable - because Wizz Air will continue to be the greenest choice for flying,” Carey added.

Ambitious growth up to 2030

Wizz Air has already opened three new bases in 2022, added over 230 new routes to its network and 34 aircraft to its fleet, continuing to pursue an ambitious growth strategy. To achieve this growth, Wizz Air is continuously expanding its team of dedicated personnel, both on the ground and in the air. By 2030, Wizz Air aims to employ 20,000 people and offer up to 2,000 people a year a promising and exciting job. In Vienna, Wizz Air is also looking for new staff as part of the expansion of its fleet to become a member of Team Pink and help make a lasting difference to air travel. The airline welcomes applications from anyone, with or without training, and career changers are also welcome. Interested parties can check open positions on WIZZ’s careers page and also apply for advertised positions right away.

Robert Carey said: “Wizz Air is an ambitious and growth-oriented airline with a strategy to expand its fleet to 500 aircraft within the next decade. Growth and sustainability go hand in hand at WIZZ, which is why we place particular emphasis on the numerous benefits we offer our employees. We have coped well with the crisis, operating today 135% of our pre-COVID capacity, and are already strategically positioning ourselves for the future with new employees.”