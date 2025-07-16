Wind Spirit Island Hops Through the Canary Islands in Winter 2026/27

Camel treks across golden dunes. Volcanic toboggan rides into historic wine country. Stargazing under some of the clearest skies on Earth. This isn’t a typical cruise — it’s Wind Spirit’s debut to the Canary Islands for a season of warm-weather adventure and untamed island charm.

From November 2026 through January 2027, Windstar Cruises is charting a fresh course through the Canary Islands with new 9-night voyages that explore a quieter, more authentic side of the archipelago. Following Windstar’s debut in the region at the end of 2025, these Canary Islands voyages are getting an upgrade with more immersive ports, upgraded onboard spaces, and new marina access which allows guests to jump right into the sparkling Atlantic.

The yacht-style sailings also introduce first-ever visits to Porto Santo (Portugal) and El Hierro (Spain), two dreamy outposts known for golden beaches, volcanic ridges, and time-stopping charm. With fewer people and more possibilities, these sailings are a masterclass in unrushed travel.

Porto Santo, Portugal — Once home to Christopher Columbus, this golden isle is a little slice of sandy serenity with just the right mix of history, hiking trails, and beach bars.

El Hierro, Spain — A UNESCO Global Geopark that packs hiking trails, lava rock pools, and slow-tourism soul into the smallest Canary Island.

“We’re always looking to craft new itineraries that show off the authentic heart of a destination, and these updated Canary Islands voyages do just that,” said Jess Peterson, director of destination experience & itinerary planning. “By adding ports like Porto Santo and El Hierro – places larger ships can’t easily visit – we’re giving our guests a chance to experience a quieter, more natural side of the Canaries, with all the comforts of a Windstar yacht.”

These carefully crafted itineraries allow Windstar to serve as both a navigator and cultural curator, showcasing the unique expression of each port led by expert guides.

More Moments That Go Beyond Ordinary:

Camel rides through Lanzarote’s moon-like dunes – with views shaped by centuries of wind and volcanoes.

Toboggan run in Madeira – yes, a real one – followed by sips of the island’s famous fortified wine.

Starry nights in La Palma, one of the world’s top stargazing spots and a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Front-row seat to Madeira’s legendary New Year’s Eve fireworks, best viewed from teak decks with champagne in hand.

Hike El Hierro’s dramatic coastline, then cool off in volcanic rock pools all before dinner under the stars.

With nonstop flights from major U.S. gateways to Tenerife, the journey is easier than ever. Guests can extend their trip with a Star Collector Voyage (13+ nights) or a Madrid Cruise Tour for a seamless mix of island time and city scenes.

It’s not too early to start thinking about the winter holidays too, and the Canary Islands present an unsung Christmas destination perfect for those looking to swap snow for the shore. This archipelago offers a uniquely sophisticated holiday experience where centuries-old traditions unfold under starlit skies in 73°F weather. The main celebration occurs on Christmas Eve (Nochebuena) with elaborate seafood dinners, while enchanting choral groups called Rondallas de los Divinos serenade the streets late into the night, creating magical spontaneous performances that blend Spanish heritage with warm December evenings.

Wind Spirit, Revamped and Ready

Fresh from a recent refresh, Wind Spirit is all dressed up with newly updated suites and staterooms, a reimagined spa and fitness area, and spruced-up dining and lounge spaces. She’ll also debut Windstar’s marina platform in select Canary Islands ports, offering guests more splashy fun with complimentary paddleboards, kayaks, and float-worthy lounging—all right off the back of the yacht.

