Explore launches four new UK holiday ideas

Explore has launched four brand new trips in the UK as part of its expanding domestic programme.

The new trips have been created as domestic and regional travel start to reopen following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Director of global sales for Explore, Ben Ittensohn, said: “There’s currently a huge appetite for exploring closer to home.

“We’ve all spent two years getting to know, and being surprised by, what is on our doorstep.

“Living in the UK we’re so lucky to be surrounded by varied countryside, historic sites and beautiful beaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This new range of small group trips are specifically designed for the domestic market, so our trade partners can offer their customers a range of trips seeing the UK in a new light, and in a way they couldn’t easily do on their own.”

The four new trips - which include a walking holiday in west Cornwall, a coast-to-coast cycle trip in Devon and walking the Yorkshire Dales, as well as walking Dartmoor and Devon’s south-west Coast Path - have been designed to make the most of customers’ time away.

Each trip can be easily reached by train, with pick up/drop offs from the local train station included.

The trips follow the same winning formula as Explore’s overseas trips, with small groups travelling with an expert local tour leader who combines well-known sites with less-expected gems.

Agents are encouraged to contact Explore’s agency sales team to obtain a range of assets that can be used to promote these new trips to their customers and receive dedicated training.