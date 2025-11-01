Why UK Holiday-Makers Are Shunning AI for Real Travel Agents

AI threatens industry takeover for many, but not travel, as new research uncovers that travel agents remain the most popular holiday booking method amongst UK holiday-makers, and are 14 times more popular than the use of AI. The study of over 2000 people, commissioned by Brightsun Travel, has revealed that around one in two Brits booked their last holiday through a trusty travel agent, and only 3% turned to AI, despite its rise in popularity as a search assistance tool.

With Millennials and Gen Z’ers making up 65% of all active AI users, surprisingly, 39% of digitally fluent Gen Z’ers also turned to UK travel agents and consultants for their travel needs between July 2024 and July 2025, versus 6% using AI instead. And, what’s more, only 5% of Millennials used AI to help with their holiday research, despite almost one in four of the same demographic choosing to research and book their last holiday themselves.

In the face of 70% of the UK population using AI in their daily life, its threat towards the travel industry stands as a notable exception. While AI could help with recommendations for destinations, activities and booking platforms, or even provide users with a comprehensive packing list, Brightsun Travel’s data shows a clear preference for human expertise when it comes to booking a holiday. And, with ‘AI hallucination’ conjuring up non-existent destinations when recommending travel itineraries, there is trust yet to be earned by AI systems as a reliable source of information for UK travellers.

On top of this, Brightsun Travel data also shows that 43% of Brits surveyed prioritise speed and ease of booking. Here, the full-spectrum service that travel agents provide - from flights and transfers to hotels and tours - offer a level of resource and end-to-end efficiency that generative AI cannot compete with.

“Our findings are a testament to the enduring value of the travel agent,” says Deepak Nangla, CEO and Managing Director at Brightsun Travel. “AI is infiltrating many businesses and industries on a large scale. While it is quickly becoming a powerful tool for research, automation, and even creative branding or campaign work, it can’t replicate the trust, human touch, and deep-seated expertise that a travel agent provides in understanding the emotions of the traveller.”

“A holiday is often a significant investment, and our data shows that UK consumers want the human touch and recommendations that may not be found in search tools. This offers reassurance for the travel industry, that their experience will be required for some time yet.”