Opening May 1st 2026, Zannier Bendor brings a new chapter for the storied private Île de Bendor

Zannier Bendor, one of Europe’s most highly anticipated openings, is set to debut on the private French island of Île de Bendor in spring 2026, after five years of transformation. With bookings now live, Zannier Hotels has appointed Emmanuel Blanchemanche as General Manager and renowned chef Lionel Levy as Executive Chef, as the project unveils expansive dining and wellbeing programming in a combined effort of Société Paul Ricard and Zannier Hotels to restore the isle’s legacy as a convivial gathering place steeped in old-world glamour. The Ricard family, guardians of Paul Ricard’s vision, joins forces with the excellence of Zannier Hotels to write this new chapter.

Facing the town of Bandol in Provence, the seven-hectare island was first brought to life in 1950 by Marseille-born pastis pioneer Paul Ricard. Its meticulous five-year revival has been spearheaded by the Ricard family and led by Marc de Jouffroy (great-grandson of Paul Ricard), together with Arnaud Zannier (founder of Zannier Hotels), Emmanuel Blanchemanche (General Manager), Hardel Le Bihan Architectes, and Niez Studio Paysagistes. The project beautifully intertwines heritage and modernity, positioning the destination as the new social, culinary, and wellness capital of the French Riviera. True to Paul Ricard’s wish to “make Bendor an island garden,” the island has been completely rewilded, now boasting 15% more trees than before.

With a joint commitment to restore and preserve its very essence, the Provençal-style village will reopen as an elegant 93-room hotel, set across three island locations, complete with a holistic wellbeing center, beach cove and diving centre, and a choice of eight dining spaces – including the second outpost of Nonna Bazaar – to reframe Paul Ricard’s dream of an island imbued with soul.

“The ambition is to reimagine Paul Ricard’s island dream, crafting a destination that captures his forward-looking spirit of creativity, sharing, and openness ; values that we embrace”, explains Arnaud Zannier.

Zannier Bendor will see distinct styles: Delos, Soukana and Madrague, thoughtfully curated across these three signature settings, all with their own ambience and guest experience. 39-room Delos will encapsulate the refined spirit of the 1960s French Riviera, 49-key Soukana will centre around wellbeing and reconnection, and the five two-storey Madrague houses, each with a private garden, will provide authentic Provençal charm for young families near the harbor.

Celebrating the joy of culinary merriment and the simple pleasure of eating together, Zannier Bendor will unveil an expansive collection of convivial dining and social spaces, including three restaurants, four bars and lounges, and creperie. Gastronomic restaurant Le Grand Large with sweeping sea views will host a programme of visiting chefs, Delos will serve all-day casual dining beside the main pool, Café Paul Ricard will serve traditional Provençal fare, while Bar Patrick will pay tribute to Paul’s beloved son, Patrick Ricard. Nonna Bazaar, a multi-sensory lifestyle and restaurant concept first launched on the island of Menorca in 2022, will toast to family tradition and friendship through sharing plates, with ‘Nonna’ evoking animated gatherings and ancestral tales; whilst ‘Bazaar’ draws on the vibrant bazaaris and soulful souks that scatted the Mediterranean. Soukana Restaurant will serve an Asian-fusion inspired cuisine with expertly paired cocktails ; drinks also served on a magnificent rooftop terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

A lively art programming, three artisan ateliers and a concept store will ignite creativity and honour the cultural legacy of Paul Ricard, while a dedicated kids’ club ensures engaging activities for younger guests and families.

Rooted in four pillars – wellbeing, spa, movement and nutrition – the island’s 1200 sqm spa, set to be one of the largest spas in the region, will reflect holistic wellness where the ancient wisdom of the body’s equilibrium, meets modern healing practices. Drawing from Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, acupuncture, osteopathy and naturopathy, alongside gentle lifestyle and nutritional adjustments, the wellbeing center will guide guests on a personalised wellbeing journey that supports the body’s natural healing processes, helping to return to a state of ease while promoting deeper resilience and connection. Facilities will feature: eight treatment rooms including a honeymoon massage suite with private spa, indoor and outdoor pool, hammam, cold bath, mud bath, balneotherapy, Iyashi dome, meditation, yoga and reformer Pilates studio, as well as a high-tech fitness centre, tennis court and three pickleball courts.

“It is with great emotion that we finalise the renaissance of Bendor and with pride that we entrust “Paul Ricard’s miniature world” to Zannier Hotels, whose vision for hospitality is fully in line with our ambition to elevate Bendor among the Mediterranean’s most iconic destinations” says Marc de Jouffroy.

Zannier Bendor will be the sixth property from Zannier Hotels, with the brand currently operating five hotels, resorts and lodges around the world: Le Chalet (France); Phum Baitang (Cambodia); Omaanda (Namibia); Sonop (Namibia); and Bãi San Hô (Vietnam), and is an exciting next chapter as the brand continues to make its mark beyond the hotel space following the launch of Zannier Private Estates and Zannier Residences.

For reservations, please visit www.zannierhotels.com/bendor