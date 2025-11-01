The Great House at Rosewood Luang Prabang Redefines French-Lao Gastronomy

The Great House at Rosewood Luang Prabang is embarking on a significant culinary transformation, unveiling a new menu that bridges the history of French gastronomy with the essence of Lao culture. The new vision is an homage to a chapter of history reimagined by designer Bill Bensley: the lavish Franco-Lao banquets that French diplomat August Pavie might have hosted during his 19th century tenure in Luang Prabang, the very spirit that inspired the restaurant’s decor.

Launching on November 10, the new menu will feature revered French classics such as Tournedos Rossini, Buffalo Cheek Bourguignon, and Coq Au Vin, presented alongside Lao-inspired plates shaped by seasonal produce and partnerships with local artisans. From Pâté De Foie Gras and Salade Niçoise to Tarte Tatin and Crème Brûlée, each dish is a tribute to a profound culinary legacy.

A Season of Culinary Collaborations

To celebrate this evolution, The Great House will host a series of seasonal pop-up dining events, beginning on November 22, 2025, with a collaboration between the resort’s Chef Ice Lerttanapornsit and the internationally renowned, Michelin-starred French Chef Jeremy Gillon. For the first time in Luang Prabang, Chef Gillon will introduce his innovative, seasonal creations, showcasing his signature approach that harmonizes local terroir with modern technique — a philosophy rooted in his Normandy upbringing and deep appreciation for the art of French cooking.

The series continues from December 24 - 31, 2025, with a week-long guest chef residency featuring Chef Steve Lancaster, formerly of the Michelin-starred Singapore restaurant, Poise. With a career forged in the kitchens of world-renowned establishments like Midsummer House, The Fat Duck, and Oaxen Krog, Chef Lancaster brings his distinct culinary voice to Luang Prabang. His philosophy reinterprets classic combinations, showcasing sophisticated haute cuisine with a focus on purity, balance, and flavor.

A New Chapter in Mixology at Elephant Bridge Bar

Complementing the dining experience, the Elephant Bridge Bar introduces a new era of mixology with a signature cocktail collection inspired by the legends, landscapes, and hill-tribe cultures of Luang Prabang. Available from November 10, the collection features evocative creations like Hmong Migration, Lacquer Mist, and Scholar’s Crown. Each drink is a narrative in a glass, crafted using local spirits, wild herbs, and house infusions to tell the stories of this enchanting land.

Together, these new menus represent a bridge between history and innovation. This evolution solidifies The Great House and Elephant Bridge Bar as a destination for residents and travelers seeking place-driven gastronomy and mixology in Luang Prabang.



For reservations or more information, please contact [email protected] or call +856 71 211 155.