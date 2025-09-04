Why Fort Myers Is an Outdoor Lover’s Paradise

The destination is bouncing back stronger than ever following damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022. Completed this May, the $20m Estero Island Shoreline Protection Project focused on the restoration of the seven-mile Fort Myers Beach, dredging 1m³ yards of sand from the Gulf to rebuild the beach, add dune vegetation for nesting sea turtles and strengthening storm resilience. Recent months have also welcomed volunteers planting 1,500 mangroves on Sanibel Island as part of ongoing recovery efforts to ensure the island is future-proofing its precious coastline for future generations.

Seashells and shorebirds

Idyllic barrier islands of Sanibel, Captiva, Pine Island, Cayo Costa, and Gasparilla offer unique outdoor experiences. Sanibel is widely known as the seashell capital of the US, as warm Gulf waters deposit millions of shells along its beaches daily.

The island is a paradise for birdwatchers thanks to diverse habitats of beaches, mangroves, freshwater wetlands, and coastal woodlands. The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge is home to more than 245 species from the roseate spoonbill, pelicans, plovers and an abundant population of ospreys, to the occasional sighting of the majestic bald eagle.

Fort Myers’ barrier islands offer snorkelling in crystal clear Gulf waters, while Gasparilla Island State Park offers anglers world-class tarpon fishing along with grouper, snook and many other species.

Aquatic adventures and sugar sand beaches

With nearly 200 miles of paddling trails, The Great Calusa Blueway takes kayakers through mangrove creeks and coastal inlets, home to manatees, otters, dolphins and sea turtles. Taking to the water is a way of life, with many a sunny day easily spent whiling away hours on a boat, kayak or catamaran.

Lovers Key State Park - on land donated to the people of Florida so its beaches and mangrove forests can be preserved for all to enjoy - protects some of the most pristine barrier islands in Southwest Florida, with over two miles of sugar-sand beaches and peaceful estuarine forests, their beautiful backwaters teeming with wildlife.

Nature trails and peaceful boardwalks

The Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve welcomes visitors to its 1.2-mile boardwalk over peaceful marshes, while the Lakes Regional Park is a 279-acre green oasis on former quarry, with boardwalks over freshwater lakes along with walking and biking loops.

New nature and outdoor experiences

A new conservation corridor, the Sanibel Wild Mile, offers kayaking, hiking, and exploration of one of the world’s top birdwatching sites. Also introduced this summer, the Parks, Points & Perks Pass runs until May 2026, encouraging exploration of 30+ parks and beaches with rewards and prize draws for active travellers. Fort Myers is a precious gem not just of the Florida coastline, but of the whole USA.

Getting there and booking:

Fly direct to Tampa from London Heathrow or Gatwick with Virgin Atlantic, BA, Air France, or KLM, followed by a two-hour drive to Fort Myers (return flights start at £692, depending on airline and season). Car hire starts at £36 per day, or opt for pre-booked transfers. Tour operators such as Trailfinders, American Sky, and Ocean Holidays offer package deals to simplify planning.

Fort Myers offers a rich blend of art, music, food, and family fun this summer, making it the perfect destination for travellers of all interests.

For more information on and to start planning your trip, visit www.VisitFortMyers.com