Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Maldives & Their Incredible 30 Night Stay Offer

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, one of Aitken Spence Hotels’ best-selling properties in the Maldives, announces its incredible 30 Night Stay Offer. From just £4,779 per person, guests can stay in a Beach Villa on a Premium All-Inclusive basis for 30 nights – an almost unbelievable offer at this beautiful resort. Sun seekers rejoice as the 30 Night Stay Offer includes seaplane transfers, a food and beverage credit of $100 per person (for those extra special private dining occasions and live cooking sessions), $50 spa credit, and weekly laundry. Extend the summer, banish the Autumn chills and celebrate blue skies and white sand beaches at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu with this sensational offer!

As daylight hours shorten in the UK, swap the home office for a tropical location guaranteed to be the envy of friends and family. Each of the Beach Villas has fast and reliable Wi-Fi, and a backdrop to amaze. For couples and solo travellers looking to escape the start of chilly days in the UK and the wearing of jumpers, the Beach Villas boast hues of blue, turquoise, and cream, bringing the beautiful Maldivian outdoors, inside, reminding guests where they are the moment they wake up. With direct beach access, the Beach Villas are the idyllic spot for a month-long stay.

Boasting four restaurants and four bars, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu has a wide variety of cuisine ranging from Mediterranean quick bites and tapas, authentic Indian cuisine, traditional Maldivian and Sri Lankan curries, and international gastronomy. Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, the crystal-clear waves that surround the island are the idyllic spot for guests looking to snorkel and dive along the house reef to encounter diverse marine life and partake in several complimentary water sports activities, such as stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking.

Escape the start of Autumn, extend the summer sunshine, and book a fabulous 30-night stay at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, the ultimate Maldivian getaway this September, which truly takes luxe for less to a whole new level!

The 30 Night Stay Offer is valid for guests travelling until 30th September 2025.

