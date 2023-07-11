What type of couple are you? Yas Bay Waterfront’s ultimate guide to date night

If you’re running out of ideas for date night – whether it’s your first or fiftieth – here is Yas Bay Waterfront’s guide to an unforgettable night out. No matter what type of couple you are, here is what you can expect:

The Sunset Lovers

Catch the sun as it begins its descent, painting the sky with hues of gold and pink at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar’s ‘Sunset Session’ every Monday to Thursday, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM. This elegant spot is the perfect place for sundowners with your special someone, with a tranquil ambience that will whisk you to a state of pure bliss as you indulge in a menu of beverages and complementary canapés.

For reservations, please call +971 50 601 1194

The Foodies

The way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach – so why not elevate your evening at Akiba Dori? Experience a non-traditional Japanese feast for two, where Japanese street food takes centre stage and sparks are sure to fly. Share the joy of maki for two, savouring every bite that transports you to sushi heaven as well as one of a kind Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizzas and savoury yakitori skewers, their menu is sure to steal your hearts (and taste buds).

ADVERTISEMENT

For reservations, please call +971 2 886 8988

The Culinary Connoisseurs

Looking for a night for the books? Look no further than the award-winning Hunter & Barrel, where indulgence and gourmet brilliance intertwine. Indulge in a candlelit feast for two, where each bite becomes a symphony of flavours as you watch the artistry unfold through their open-kitchen concept. From succulent steaks seared to perfection to barrel-aged craft beverages, Hunter & Barrel is the place to be.

For reservations, please call +971 50 452 5958

The Fitness Fanatics

For those couples who love to work up a sweat together, Warehouse Gym is the ultimate destination. Step into a world where white walls are replaced by a vibrant atmosphere that inspires you to unleash your inner fitness warriors – side by side. Warehouse Gym offers best-in-class cardio, strength, and stretch equipment as well as a selection of group exercise classes, including CrossFit, Cycle, Boxing, Yoga, and more. Remember, the couple that trains together, stays together.

For reservations, please call +971 56 406 2114

The Competitive Couples

If you and your partner thrive on friendly competition and are seeking an exceptional experience, look no further than Central’s unmatched burgers, beats and bowling. Get ready to unleash your inner child as you step into a world of action-packed arcade games, challenge each other to epic battles and revel in the joy of victory (or the laughter of playful defeat). All that competition will probably work up a winning appetite, so don’t forget to dive into Central’s downright mouthwatering menu– from juicy burgers to shakes, you won’t want to share.

For reservations, please call +971 4 423 8311

The Art Aficionados

Immerse yourselves in the captivating world of Artmarket, a haven for creative souls seeking a delightful experience. Indulge in an afternoon tea that tantalizes your taste buds while you take in the stunning collection of art surrounding you that is sure ignite meaningful conversations. And gentlemen, while your partner immerses themselves in the world of art, why not treat yourself to a fresh fade at Section? It’s a win-win for everyone.

For more reservations, please visit artmarketco.ae

The Dance Enthusiasts

Calling all party animals! Get ready to unleash your groovy moves at La Carnita, where Mexican-inspired culinary delights, toe-tapping mixtapes, and delightful drinks come together in perfect harmony. Step into this vibrant spot and let the beat guide your every move as you indulge in mouthwatering tacos and irresistible churros. So put on your dancing shoes, savour the flavours, and let La Carnita be the backdrop for a memorable evening.

For reservations, please call +971 50 185 8068



