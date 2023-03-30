Wharf Hotels’ 11 Properties Make Global Hotel Alliance’s Green Collection

Hong Kong headquartered Wharf Hotels, a hospitality group with hotel operations spanning mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines, announced 11 of its 16 properties have been brought under Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) Green Collection.

The Green Collection features independent mid-scale to high-end hotel brands in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, which are deeply committed to protecting people and the planet.

Wharf Hotels’ 11 properties – under the Marco Polo Hotels and Niccolo Hotels brands – listed in the Green Collection include Marco Polo Parkside, Beijing; Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi, Foshan; Marco Polo Wuhan; Marco Polo Xiamen; Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel; Marco Polo Plaza, Cebu and Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila. The group’s Niccolo Hotels in Changsha, Chengdu Chongqing and Suzhou are also acknowleged.

“Being in GHA’s Green Collection is an additional recognition of our sustainability efforts, and at Wharf Hotels, we are proud of our inroads into reduction, replacement and renewal,” said Wharf Hotels President Thomas Salg. The Green Collection coherently aligns with our group values and we will continue making decisions and implementing effective initiatives, which are not detrimental to the environment and communities in which we operate.”

“Across GHA’s 800 properties from 40 brands, located in 100 countries around the globe, there are some world-class examples of practices and initiatives with a positive environmental and social impact, and we are incredibly proud of these efforts, which we celebrate with the launch of Green Collection,” said GHA CEO Chris Hartley. “By launching Green Collection, we are reiterating our alignment to the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), which guide the development of the hospitality industry for a more sustainable future,” Hartley added.



Properties in the Green Collection are taking action in line with Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria (GSTC) guidelines, which encompass the implementation of effective sustainable planning; maximising social and economic benefits for local communities; enhancing the cultural heritage of destinations where they operate; and reducing negative environmental impact. Every property in the Green Collection has attained at least one globally recognised certification from leading entities including EarthCheck, Green Growth 2050, Green Key, and Green Globe.

Since opening, Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi, Foshan has been fulfilling its environmental obligations. It aims to reduce its total water consumption by 20% by the end of 2024 through two bathroom fixtures –– low-flow faucets, and low-flow and dual flushing. Up to 30 per cent and 40 per cent, per flush, of water consumption can be saved from each initiative respectively. Six months ago, the hotel took their commitment to the environment one step further by converting a minimum of 70 per cent kitchen grease, from dish washing machines and kitchen sinks, to fertiliser.

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel is striving to reduce its electricity consumption by 15 per cent by 2030. The implemented measures are intended to be as far-reaching within the property itself and encompass switching off lighting on non-occupied guest floors; installing LED lighting, motion sensors and timer controls. Additionally, the speed of each guestroom fan coil unit is set on low mode and at 22 degrees Celsius to prevent the generation of moisture.

Marco Polo Wuhan has set an optimistic target to conserve 1,825 kilowatts of electricity annually. Last year the hotel made the move to retrofit its lighting, replacing 35-watt spotlights and 200-watt light strips with seven-watt energy saving spotlights and eight-watt light strips.

Niccolo Changsha has forged ahead with energy saving measures since opening in October 2018. These range from recovering steam condensate for boiler use; reusing the condensed water; periodically cleaning the water tank; as well as installing water metres for zone management and supervision. The hotel is also reaping the energy-saving benefits of new technology such as infrared sensors on lighting, and elevator software programming to achieve energy efficiency.

Most notably, the hotel aims to – by the end of 2024 – reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 601,577 kilotonnes; reduce energy consumption by 30 per cent or save 523,860 gigawatt-hours; reduce water consumption by 30 per cent or save 28,879 mega litres; as well as save 48,838 mega litres of gas.

To celebrate the launch of the Green Collection, GHA DISCOVERY is giving back to the causes important to members and its hotel brands. For every Green Collection hotel booking made on www.ghadiscovery.com or the GHA DISCOVERY mobile app before the end of April 2023 and completed by 31st July 2023, GHA will donate US$5 to the charities it supports as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, which includes Environmental Protection, Healthcare & Wellbeing, Children & Youth Programmes, and Animal Welfare.

