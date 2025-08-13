Wellness Tourism Association Relaunches Under New Ownership & Leadership

Robin Ruiz

The Wellness Tourism Association (WTA), a respected voice in global wellness tourism, announces its relaunch as a for-profit entity under the ownership and leadership of Robin Ruiz, Founder & CEO of WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism), who now also serves as WTA’s President & CEO.

Founded in 2018 as a U.S.-based nonprofit, the WTA has been instrumental in shaping the modern wellness tourism sector by:

Building a global network of DMOs, suppliers, travel advisors, practitioners, retreat leaders, media, and aligned partners

Publishing the first Glossary of Wellness Tourism Terms

Conducting foundational industry research and consumer surveys

Creating the first Wellness Travel Specialist Course with The Travel Institute

“We had several companies express interest in reviving the WTA,” said Anne Dimon, Co-Founder and Founding President/CEO. “But Robin’s passion, mission-driven leadership, and success with WITT made her the natural choice to carry the WTA forward for members and the industry.”

The relaunch will focus on uniting industry leaders, fostering connections, building community, and enhancing WTA’s role as a hub for advocacy, education, collaboration, and events. Expanded member benefits, new educational offerings, and industry initiatives are planned.

“The WTA has been a beacon in wellness tourism — and its voice is still needed,” said Ruiz. “This relaunch is a recommitment to changemakers who see travel as a force for well-being. I intend to honor the WTA’s legacy, build on its foundation, and reintroduce it as a space for new voices, ideas, and a vital resource for the industry’s future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dimon will remain as an advisor during the transition and serve on the forthcoming WTA Advisory Board.

To inquire about membership or partnerships, visit wellnesstourismassociation.org.