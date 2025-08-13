Sonesta Hotels Selects Stayntouch as a Preferred PMS Partner to Support Franchise Expansion

Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS), has been selected as a preferred PMS provider by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Sonesta operates more than 1,100 properties and over 100,000 rooms across 13 brands on three continents. The company chose Stayntouch to deliver a flexible, scalable PMS solution that supports rapid franchise growth, streamlines operations, and enhances the guest experience.

The approval follows a rigorous two-year evaluation process, during which multiple platforms were carefully assessed for their ability to meet the demands of a growing franchise model. The platform was chosen to support innovation, scalability, and long-term value for owners across Sonesta’s diverse, multi-brand portfolio.

With Stayntouch’s Best-in-Class PMS, Sonesta hotels benefit from:

A modern, cloud-native platform that replaces legacy systems with scalable tech for reliable performance and continuous uptime.

Fast onboarding and intuitive training that accelerate property launches and reduce operational ramp-up time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A flexible solution that supports all property types, including full-service, economy, midscale, and extended stay.

Seamless, open integrations that future-proof Sonesta’s tech stack and enables effortless connectivity across systems.

Responsive, service-driven support that ensures smooth operations and a dependable partnership at scale.

Dan Ferrell, VP Enterprise Applications & Acting CIO at Sonesta, said: “As we continue to grow our franchised portfolio, we needed a PMS that could match our scale while offering the flexibility and speed today’s hotel owners demand. Stayntouch delivers a powerful, cloud-based platform that’s intuitive for hotel teams, quick to deploy, and adaptable across a range of property types and brand standards, making it an ideal fit for our evolving needs.”

Jacob Messina, CEO at Stayntouch, added: “We are proud to partner with Sonesta as they continue to grow and evolve their franchise portfolio. From day one, it was clear we shared a commitment to empowering hotel teams with technology that’s easy to adopt, flexible to scale, and ready to integrate with the tools they rely on. This partnership is about more than just a platform, it’s about building a foundation that supports Sonesta’s long-term vision and operational success.”

Sonesta hotels and brands can reach out to [email protected] to request a personalized demo, explore pricing, and learn how Stayntouch’s platform can streamline operations and support growth.