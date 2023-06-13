Wego and German National Tourist Office Continue partnership for the Fourth Year running

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), collaborates with German National Tourist Office for an exciting summer campaign focusing on the three pillars: sustainability, nature, and culture.

Over 1 million searches were recorded this year on Wego’s platform to Germany. Through this partnership, we aim to drive more travelers and increase the numbers of searches and bookings to the country.

Wego and German National Tourist Office will leverage their complementary resources, marketing channels, and customer bases to create an impactful campaign which will run across all marketing channels and social media. By joining forces, the two parties seek to enhance brand visibility and expand market reach.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said: “We are proud to sign another exciting partnership with German National Tourist Office, a true pioneer in sustainable travel and cultural exploration. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase the vibrant landscapes, rich heritage, and unparalleled experiences that Germany has to offer inspiring travelers to embark on unforgettable journeys. This partnership is in line with our collective mission to create memorable experiences and foster sustainable travel.”

Germany promotes sustainable tourism practices. From eco-lodges and green hotels to eco-tours and responsible travel initiatives, sustainable tourism options are readily available. This approach ensures that all types of travelers can experience Germany’s rich cultural heritage and nature while supporting local communities and protecting the environment.

The diverse culture provides the travelers with the chance to indulge with distinct traditions, festivals, and cuisine that vary across its vibrant cities and picturesque landscape. In addition, Germany boasts an impressive collection of 51 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, showcasing its rich history, architectural marvels, and stunning natural landscapes.

Nature plays a significant role in German culture, as evident in the country’s numerous outdoor activities and appreciation for green spaces. Travelers get to enjoy hiking, cycling, and nature exploration. This love for nature is reflected in the careful preservation of forests, parks, and gardens throughout the country.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO GCC), said:

“For the fourth consecutive year, Wego and the German National Tourist Office continue their successful partnership to promote Germany as an essential destination. With visitors making more than a million searches for Germany on Wego’s platform, we are thrilled to highlight the country’s sustainable tourism, mesmerising nature, and cultural treasures. Our goal is to inspire travellers to discover Germany’s lively cities, embrace its unique traditions, and immerse themselves in breathtaking landscapes. This partnership underscores the German National Tourist Office’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and advancing sustainable travel.”

As part of this campaign, Wego will be also promoting Bicester Collection which offers unrivalled blend of designers in every village from heritage fashion houses and exciting new designers to international homeware brands.