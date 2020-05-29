Weekend Brunch returns to Nobu at Atlantis, the Palm

Starting from today, Nobu will be offering a brand-new Weekend Brunch, taking place every Friday and Saturday from 12:00-15:00.

With packages starting from AED345 per person, guests can while away an afternoon enjoying unlimited a la carte signature Nobu dishes and beverages served to the table.

The Nobu Weekend Brunch brings together some the world-renowned Japanese restaurants’ signature dishes including the famous black cod yuzu miso, chicken and avocado tacos, yellow tail jalapeno, shitake salad with truffle dressing and assorted Nobu sushi and rolls.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts will include the celebrated mochi ice cream, Nobu cheesecake and assorted fruits.

In addition, guests can choose from a non-alcoholic or alcoholic package, which includes unlimited soft drinks and juices as well as sparkling white and rose, a spectacular selection of signature cocktails, red and white grape, house spirits, hops and house sake.

In addition, for tables that take the alcoholic package, there is a 50 per cent off all champagne by the bottle.

More Information

In line with the Dubai government authorities’ guidelines, Atlantis, the Palm’s restaurants will operate under the resorts’ enhanced health and safety programme including a maximum table size of five guests, limited occupancy and social distancing measures.

To find out more about measures taken in resort, restaurants and on beaches, please visit the official website.