Rediscover World-Class Golf at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont’s golf courses offer an unmatched blend of championship play and breathtaking scenery, creating unforgettable experiences for players of all levels. Set against stunning backdrops—from the rugged peaks of the Canadian Rockies to the sun-soaked coastlines of California, the lush landscapes of Mexico to Scotland in St Andrews, the home of golf —each designed by leading architects. These world-class fairways not only challenge and inspire golfers but also celebrate the beauty and character of their surroundings, all while delivering the signature hospitality and personalized service that define the Fairmont experience.

“At Fairmont, our golf courses are more than exceptional places to play—they’re destinations in their own right,” says Justin Wood, Vice President, Golf & Retail, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. “Every course reflects the unique beauty of its surroundings, blending world-class design with the warm, thoughtful hospitality that makes a round of golf with Fairmont truly unforgettable.”

In Canada, the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta both ranked among the Top 5 ‘Best Public Courses in Canada’, offer distinctive mountain golf experiences. At Banff, the 27-hole course winds through Banff National Park, with the renowned Stanley Thompson 18 drawing players from around the world, especially to its dramatic Hole #4 “Devil’s Cauldron”, one of the world’s most scenic par 3s. The 9-hole Tunnel Mountain course offers an ideal escape for golfers on a tight schedule or eager to squeeze in a few extra swings, featuring dramatic natural hazards and breathtaking mountain vistas. Meanwhile, Jasper Park Lodge marks the centennial of its historic Stanley Thompson-designed course. This milestone season features course enhancements, such as restored greens and bunkers, improved sightlines, and a reimagined driving range, offering guests a once-in-a-century golfing experience.

Also designed by Stanley Thompson, the Fairmont Le Château Montebello’s golf course, offers a serene retreat through majestic forestland and elevation changes, pairing tranquil play with rustic Canadian charm. The Ultimate Golf Getaway Package includes unlimited golf, daily breakfast, and a stay in the world’s largest log cabin by the Ottawa River. On the west coast, Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia delivers a rugged alpine experience with a par-72, 18-hole course by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Featuring glacier-fed creeks, granite outcrops, and over 400 feet of elevation change, offering a scenic and rewarding game for players of all levels. The only Leadbetter Golf Academy in Canada offers advanced coaching and swing analysis, while the new Whistler Golf Resort Vacation package ensures time on the green is matched with luxury experiences off-course.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in California’s Wine Country provides exclusive access to the private Sonoma Golf Club, a heritage 18-hole course set across 177 acres of gently rolling terrain flanked by vineyards and oaks. Designed by Sam Whiting in 1928, the course perfectly mirrors Sonoma’s laid-back, elevated charm. Further south The Grand Golf Club at Fairmont Grand Del Mar is home to San Diego’s only Tom Fazio-designed course, set within a breathtaking 400-acre coastal canyon preserve. This 18-hole championship course features dramatic elevation changes, scenic canyons, and a cascading waterfall finish at the 18th hole. As part of Southern California’s premier private golf resort, members enjoy exclusive privileges including preferred tee times and access to the 50,000-square-foot Clubhouse. Guests can elevate their stay with golf-centric experiences like the Golf Trifecta or Golf Getaway, pairing luxurious accommodations with exceptional play in a Mediterranean-inspired setting.

The tropical setting of Fairmont Mayakoba along the Riviera Maya offers a completely different pace. The 18-hole El Camaleón Mayakoba course by Greg Norman is Audubon-certified and cuts through jungle, mangroves, and beachfront. Known for hosting the PGA Tour, LIV Golf League, and most recently the LPGA, the course lives up to its name with ever-changing views. The Tee Off in Paradise package features discounted stays, daily breakfast, and a round of golf in this lush enclave.

From the emerald fairways of Ireland to the iconic links of Scotland and sun-drenched greens of Spain, Fairmont’s European golf resorts offer world-class experiences set against some of the continent’s most scenic backdrops.

Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, is an exquisite blend of heritage and luxury, nestled within 1,100 acres of parkland in County Kildare, just 30 minutes from Dublin Airport. This historic Palladian estate is home to two award-winning 18-hole championship courses: The O’Meara, a classic parkland course that winds through ancient woodlands and along the River Rye, and The Montgomerie, a challenging inland-links design. Having hosted the KPMG Women’s Irish Open for the past two years, the property holds a prominent place in Ireland’s golf calendar. Curated packages include the It Takes Two Golf Experience, which features two nights with rounds at both courses and daily breakfast, and the Overnight Golf Experience, which includes one night’s stay in a Fairmont King guest bedroom in the Garden Wing or an upgraded House Suite or State Room in the 18th-century Palladian mansion, breakfast in The Carriage House, and one round of golf on either championship course. Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland sits high on a dramatic clifftop estate overlooking the medieval town of St Andrews, offering a rich blend of tradition and luxury across 520 acres. Its two championship courses, the Torrance and the Kittocks, showcase the rugged beauty of Fife’s coastline. Golf experiences here include the Golfers Dream Package with tee times on the legendary Old Course, the Unlimited Golf Package with limitless rounds on the resort’s own courses, and the Iconic Links Package, which includes play at Kingsbarns and Dumbarnie. Off the course, guests enjoy refined AA-Rosette dining, serene spa experiences, and the warm embrace of Scottish hospitality.

Located on the Mediterranean coast of southern Spain just one hour from Málaga, Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol blends modern luxury with authentic Andalusian character. With two renowned 18-hole courses—Links and Heathland—set against sweeping Mediterranean views, the resort delivers a vibrant yet relaxed escape. Newly opened, it combines modern luxury with authentic regional character, creating an unforgettable setting for play and leisure.

More than just a game of golf, every Fairmont experience is carefully crafted with thoughtful design and attention to detail, delivering championship-level play in unforgettable settings. For over a century, golf has been an integral part of the Fairmont legacy, offering guests truly exceptional moments that continue to set the brand apart on the global stage. Today, Fairmont’s portfolio features 19 remarkable courses worldwide, each offering a unique blend of challenge, beauty, and signature Fairmont hospitality.

Discover more at fairmont.com/golf.