Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi celebrates 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.

In honor of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will be welcoming guests to an entertaining series of in-park activations and exclusive characters meets-and-greets presented under the global theme ‘Celebrate Every Story’, starting April 21 until June 4.

Last year, Warner Bros. launched its worldwide centennial campaign, titled “Celebrating Every Story,” in anticipation of the brand’s 100th anniversary on April 4, 2023. Warner Bros.’ landmark occasion was rolled out across all assets around the world, delivering unique themed experiences to every generation and featuring the brand’s most notable milestones on and off screen throughout the years.

In celebration of Warner Bros.’ 100th year, guests visiting the world’s largest indoor theme park will get to witness the launch of the brand-new live show inside the Warner Bros. Plaza, Lights, Camera, Action! A WB 100th Celebration; a show that plays host to the beloved Animation characters such as Bugs Bunny, Lola, Daffy Duck and Tom & Jerry, alongside an action scene for the most iconic DC Super Heroes of all time, including Batman, The Joker and Wonder Woman. Guests will enjoy a series of choreographed dance displays, special effects and brand-new songs from their favorite Animation characters – guaranteeing a spectacular experience for every preference.

Lights, Camera, Action! A WB 100th Celebration will feature a Looney Tunes mash-up where guests can watch fan-favorite characters dress in their unique tailored blue and gold costumes for a special Warner Bros. crossover segment. The Looney Tunes mash-up will see the Animation characters brought together across various eras of the Looney Tunes universe and segments of dances, to the tune of an all-new track developed exclusively for the show! Guests are advised to buckle up and get ready for the zany antics of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and the rest of the gang for memorable pictures that commemorate Warner Bros.’ 100th.

That’s not all folks! Amid the Golden Age theme of Warner Bros. Plaza, guests can catch the one and only Cinema Spectacular show with a special screening that showcases Warner Bros.’ major milestones and legacy movies featuring fan-favorite characters and stories in the last 100 years.

Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary celebrations are set to run for a limited time and guests are encouraged to book their tickets on Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s website. Guests will also have the chance to indulge in themed food and decorations throughout the park, from Warner Bros. themed cupcakes and popcorn to decorative banners and displays. Before ending their night, guests can get their hands on Looney Tunes and DC Characters Mash up souvenirs along with 100th golden range products!

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros Abu Dhabi was the winner of Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022 at last year’s prestigious World Travel Awards with Yas Island, the theme parks home, winner of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.